Brooke Olson Vuckovic is a Clinical Professor of Leadership at the Kellogg School of Management, where she teaches on a wide variety of leadership topics including the Moral Complexity in Leadership. Brooke takes great pride in receiving the Faculty Impact Award for multiple years from her MBA students for her outstanding contributions in the classroom. In addition to her teaching, Brooke is the Academic Director for “Leading the Family Enterprise,” and the faculty director of coaching for Zell Fellows, Kellogg’s highly selective venture accelerator program. Brooke’s work at Kellogg reflects her deep interest in the complex tasks of leadership broadly speaking, but especially within multi-generational family enterprise and founder-led companies. Outside of Kellogg, Brooke has provided highly-personalized support to top-level executives as an executive coach for nearly two decades. Her work focuses on helping executives define their purpose and presence as leaders, stretching them to become more focused, non-reactive and clear on who they are, where they're going, why they lead and what the circumstances they face demand of them. Brooke’s approach to teaching and coaching is strongly informed by her multi-disciplinary background. She received her MA and PhD from the Divinity School at the University of Chicago, where she also taught at University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, through the popular Business Communications program. Her research at the U of C focused on how religious leaders and religious communities used stories to define who they are and what they value. She returns to this theme again and again in teaching and coaching insofar as powerful story telling fuels powerful leadership. Brooke’s professional background is in adult-education and development. Her experiences include executive positions at Cardean University, whose online MBA program was developed with Columbia University Business School, Stanford University, Carnegie Mellon University, London School of Economics and the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business. Brooke has lived in the Chicago area since 1992, when she relocated from her hometown of Austin, Texas. Though she is still strongly partial to the Mexican food in Austin, she has found a second home here with her husband and three daughters. Brooke is a voracious reader, confirmed camper, earnest cook, sporadic theater-goer and aspiring hiker.