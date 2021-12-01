Professor Bruce Drinkwater is based in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. His research involves the use of ultrasound to test for engineering defects and cracks in safety critical structures such as power stations, oil and gas plants, sewage pipes, and aircraft engines. This method of non-destructive testing is used to intercept and prevent serious damage. He was awarded the Roy Sharpe Prize for his work in ultrasonic imaging that led to the invention of a special probe used to ensure that aircraft are safe to fly. Professor Drinkwater is also developing the use of sound waves to move and manipulate very small materials, a process called acoustic levitation that has potential applications in small-scale manufacturing, 3D printing and the assembly of living tissue. He co-invented the world’s first stable ultrasonic tractor beam - which attracted major media interest - and was awarded a Royal Society Wolfson Research Merit Award for this work. He is also Director of the EPSRC CDT in Future Innovation in Non-Destructive Testing (FIND). Education 1991 - BEng Mechanical Engineering, Imperial College 1995 - PhD Mechanical Engineering, Imperial College
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Ultrasonic arrays for non-destructive evaluation: A review
|
1004
|
2006
|
Post-processing of the full matrix of ultrasonic transmit–receive array data for non-destructive evaluation
|
941
|
2005
|
Holographic acoustic elements for manipulation of levitated objects
|
492
|
2015
|
UltraHaptics: multi-point mid-air haptic feedback for touch surfaces
|
462
|
2013
|
Strategies for guided-wave structural health monitoring
|
428
|
2007
|
A study of the interaction between ultrasound and a partially contacting solid—solid interface
|
315
|
1996
|
The temperature stability of guided wave structural health monitoring systems
|
278
|
2006
|
The wavenumber algorithm for full-matrix imaging using an ultrasonic array
|
253
|
2008
|
Nondestructive testing of adhesively-bonded joints
|
233
|
1997
|
Defect detection using ultrasonic arrays: The multi-mode total focusing method
|
228
|
2010
|
The use of non-collinear mixing for nonlinear ultrasonic detection of plasticity and fatigue
|
222
|
2009
|
The measurement of lubricant–film thickness using ultrasound
|
214
|
2003
|
3D printed components with ultrasonically arranged microscale structure
|
202
|
2016
|
The detectability of kissing bonds in adhesive joints using ultrasonic techniques
|
198
|
2003
|
Holographic acoustic tweezers
|
191
|
2019
|
Measurement of the ultrasonic nonlinearity of kissing bonds in adhesive joints
|
168
|
2009
|
Maximum-likelihood estimation of damage location in guided-wave structural health monitoring
|
167
|
2011
|
Independent trapping and manipulation of microparticles using dexterous acoustic tweezers
|
166
|
2014
|
Metamaterial bricks and quantization of meta-surfaces
|
165
|
2017
|
Defect characterization using an ultrasonic array to measure the scattering coefficient matrix
|
157
|
2008