Bruce W. Drinkwater, PhD

University of Bristol

Professor of Ultrasonics

Expertise: AcousticsAircraft SafetyLevitationMechanical EngineeringUltrasonicssoundwavesultrasonic array imagingAcoustic Ultrasonic LevitationUltrasound

Professor Bruce Drinkwater is based in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. His research involves the use of ultrasound to test for engineering defects and cracks in safety critical structures such as power stations, oil and gas plants, sewage pipes, and aircraft engines. This method of non-destructive testing is used to intercept and prevent serious damage. He was awarded the Roy Sharpe Prize for his work in ultrasonic imaging that led to the invention of a special probe used to ensure that aircraft are safe to fly. Professor Drinkwater is also developing the use of sound waves to move and manipulate very small materials, a process called acoustic levitation that has potential applications in small-scale manufacturing, 3D printing and the assembly of living tissue. He co-invented the world’s first stable ultrasonic tractor beam - which attracted major media interest - and was awarded a Royal Society Wolfson Research Merit Award for this work. He is also Director of the EPSRC CDT in Future Innovation in Non-Destructive Testing (FIND).

Education
1991 - BEng Mechanical Engineering, Imperial College
1995 - PhD Mechanical Engineering, Imperial College

