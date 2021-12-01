Bruce Young, MBA

Bruce Young, MBA

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology

Instructor of Cybersecurity & Information Assurance

Expertise: Cybersecuritycloud researchArtificial Intelligencecomputing security

Bruce Young is an Information Security Executive with 25 years of experience in corporate and public organizations. Bruce has designed and led programs including Information Security (CISO), leading Threat Management, Security Operations, Assessment, Vulnerability Analysis and Information Risk Management.

Bruce aligns with business management and considers how security initiatives can reduce risk and provide competitive advantage. Researches security vulnerability and compromise trends and develops strategies to combat emerging threats. Recognized as a change agent. Has proven problem solving, project management, and interpersonal skills. Effects cultural change through awareness programs and security advocacy.

Teaching & Research Interests:
Cybersecurity, research in cloud, artificial intelligence, and analytic computing security

