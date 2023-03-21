Microbiologist Bryan Gibb is an associate professor of biological and chemical sciences at New York Institute of Technology. Gibb's research focuses on understanding the molecular mechanisms of DNA binding proteins, specifically those involved in CRISPR pathways that are widely being employed in genome engineering technologies. The long-term aim of this work is to find new tools or improve existing methodologies that can then be harnessed for biotech applications such as gene therapy. Another major line of Gibb's research seeks to understand and develop bacteriophages as therapeutics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that more than 2.8 million antimicrobial-resistant infections occur each year in the United States, resulting in more than 35,000 deaths. Given the growing inability to treat bacterial infections, novel approaches must be pursued. Bacteriophages are viruses that attack bacteria naturally, so they are an attractive tool that may be discovered from natural sources and improved by directed evolution or directed engineering approaches to be an effective therapy for bacterial infections. Gibb completed his Ph.D. at the University of Pennsylvania in the laboratory of Gregory D. Van Duyne and studied the molecular mechanisms of DNA recombination enzymes using biophysical, structural, and biochemical methods. His dissertation project focused on the site-specific DNA recombinase Cre, which is widely used as a tool in genome engineering. Following graduate school, Gibb joined the laboratory of Eric Greene at Columbia University as a postdoctoral researcher. In Greene's lab, Gibb developed a novel single-molecule method of studying proteins that bind and function on single-stranded DNA (ssDNA). Using this technique, he was able to reveal novel mechanisms in the ssDNA binding protein RPA and Rad52. These two proteins play essential functional roles in DNA damage repair pathways. Disruption of these proteins or the associated pathways has been linked to cancer. Additional studies using this technique revealed detailed mechanistic details in the DNA recombinase Rad51. Recent Projects/Research: Development of tools for genome engineering applications (CRISPR, Cas9) Bacteriophage therapy DNA damage repair
Since drugs for chronic diseases make people life-long subscribers, and antibiotics are "one and done," developers opt to make the former. Moreover, growing antibiotic resistance reduces the effective lifespan of new drugs, further limiting profits. That's why researchers must look beyond antibiotics and devote more resources to novel treatments — like bacteriophage therapy. Our planet is home to trillions and trillions of bacteriophages — phages for short — making them the most abundant biological form in the world. Each phage evolves to attack a specific bacterium.
“A few years ago, there was a shift at New York Tech toward recruiting people who do research,” Gibb explains. “I joined the Department of Biological and Chemical Sciences after my postdoc at Columbia University. We believe that doing research with undergrads exposes them to experiences and ideas that might transform their career paths. I wanted to be part of that transformation.”
“Anything and everything could be in your kitchen sponge,” Bryan Gibb, PhD, an assistant professor of biological and chemical sciences at the New York Institute of Technology, told Infectious Disease News. “I thought, ‘Bacteriophages live everywhere, they could be in sponges too.’ I had that in my mind heading into a spring research class,” Gibb said. “Typically people go phage hunting but I didn’t want the students to have to dig through the snow at the start of the spring semester so I thought it was a good time to uncork the sponge idea to see what we could find.”