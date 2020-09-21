Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA

Hospital for Special Surgery

Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director

Expertise: Orthopedic SurgerySports Medicinehip preservationHip Surgeryarthroscopic hip surgery

Dr. Bryan T. Kelly is Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City. He specializes in treating sports injuries and in arthroscopic and open surgical management of non-arthritic disorders affecting the hip. He cares for several sports teams, serving as Head Team Physician for the New York Rangers, Orthopedic Consultant for UFC, Associate Team Physician for the New York Giants, the New York Red Bull's MLS team, and several collegiate teams in the tristate region. He has a faculty appointment at Weill Cornell Medical College.

“Dr. Kelly felt that with this type of injury, the sooner in your career you have the surgery, the better the likelihood is that you will come back just as good, if not better than ever."

Castellano said he had been told by doctors that he would need the surgery at some point... When he was notified that Dr. Kelly... had an opening next week, he decided now would be the right time to have the procedure.

"We ramped up telemedicine at an exponential rate. We had early experience with it, but we weren't using it in any meaningful capacity before the pandemic. We're now doing over 1000 telemedicine visits a day."


Title

Cited By

Year

The importance of medial support in locked plating of proximal humerus fractures

699

2007

Hip arthroscopy: current indications, treatment options, and management issues

367

2003

The manual muscle examination for rotator cuff strength: an electromyographic investigation

326

1996

The development and validation of a self-administered quality-of-life outcome measure for young, active patients with symptomatic hip disease: the International Hip Outcome …

291

2012

Radiologic and intraoperative findings in revision hip arthroscopy

256

2007

Evidence of validity for the hip outcome score

254

2006

Epidemiology of National Football League training camp injuries from 1998 to 2007

252

2008

The management of labral tears and femoroacetabular impingement of the hip in the young, active patient

251

2008

The function of the hip capsular ligaments: a quantitative report

226

2008

Outcomes after the arthroscopic treatment of femoroacetabular impingement in a mixed group of high-level athletes

222

2011

Improved outcomes after hip arthroscopic surgery in patients undergoing T-capsulotomy with complete repair versus partial repair for femoroacetabular impingement: a comparative …

211

2014

Making a case for anterior inferior iliac spine/subspine hip impingement: three representative case reports and proposed concept

200

2011

Femoroacetabular impingement

196

2013

Hip injuries and labral tears in the national football league

190

2008

Vascularity of the hip labrum: a cadaveric investigation

185

2005

Endoscopic repair of gluteus medius tendon tears of the hip

181

2009

A geographic zone method to describe intra-articular pathology in hip arthroscopy: cadaveric study and preliminary report

175

2008

Function of the long head of the biceps at the shoulder: electromyographic analysis

168

2001

Anterior inferior iliac spine morphology correlates with hip range of motion: a classification system and dynamic model

163

2013

Capsular management during hip arthroscopy: from femoroacetabular impingement to instability

163

2011

