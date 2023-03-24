Dr. Caitlin Karolenko, PhD is a Scientific Program Manager at the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS). In this role, Dr. Karolenko leads various food safety initiatives including the Food Microbiology Committee. Additionally, she manages organizational projects to promote and enhance scientific integrity in the food and nutrition research process. Dr. Karolenko received her PhD in Food Science with a concentration in Food Microbiology from Oklahoma State University. She has direct experience with process validation including pathogen inhibition and microbiome analysis.