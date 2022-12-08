Camille Cioffi's research focuses on improving health, mental health, and substance use outcomes among people with substance use disorders who are pregnant and parenting with a particular focus on highly stigmatized populations including people experiencing homelessness and people who inject drugs. As a research assistant professor at the Prevention Science Institute, she's part of a team that designed a culturally and trauma informed approach that tripled COVID-19 testing in Latinx communities. The efforts resulted in several published papers, including as a Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open paper. Another project, published in Children and Youth Services Review, found that vulnerable teens who lose a pregnancy are at increased risk for suicide.