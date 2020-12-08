Dr. Camille Stewart was trained in general surgery at the University of Colorado in Aurora, Colorado, and in Complex General Surgical Oncology at City of Hope in Duarte, California. She is an Assistant Professor of Surgery and is the Director of the Melanoma Program within the Department of Surgery.
Camille Stewart's article about medical cannabis explains issues around the drug’s legality, makes recommendations for its use before and after surgery and pushes for research on its effects on postoperative patients.
08-Dec-2020 10:55:14 AM EST