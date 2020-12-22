default-image-newswise

Candace S. Johnson, PhD

Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Indian Health Service

President & CEO

Expertise: CancerCancer ResearchVitamin DimmunotheraphyCancer VaccinesGenomicsPersonalized MedicineCancer TherapiesMedical Research

President & CEO, Roswell Park Cancer Institute
a cancer innovation engine 10 roswell park research advances to look for in 2021

While the new coronavirus absorbed our attention, cancer has continued to take the lives of many around us. At this pivotal moment, researchers from the labs and clinical centers at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center continue to tackle the most urgent priorities in oncology so that more people can survive another deadly disease.
