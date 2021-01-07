Research Seminar in United States and International History Human Rights, the United States, and International History The Cold War at Home and Abroad Public Policy and Politics of the New Deal Era Current Research Interests: I am interested in mentoring graduate and undergraduate students who would like to study and research 20th century United States political and public policy history. Additionally, I will supervise projects that explore the links between domestic political history and America’s role in the world. Because of my own research agenda, I am happy to work with students interested in the histories of refugees, immigration, and human rights. In recent years, I have worked with graduate students studying under Prof. Hamm, Prof. Smith Howard, Prof. Fogarty, Prof. Kizenko, Prof. Gauss, and Prof. White. Department of History Programs People Resources for Current Students Support the History Department Department Office Institute for History and Public Engagement