Dr. Carl D. Morrison joined the faculty of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in January 2007, and is currently the Senior Vice President of Scientific Development and Integrative Medicine; Director of the Pathology Resource Network; Clinical Chief, Department of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine; Director, Division of Molecular Pathology, and Professor of Oncology. Prior to coming to Roswell Park, Dr. Morrison spent five years as faculty at The Ohio State University Medical Center after completing his residency there in Anatomic Pathology. Dr. Morrison is a board-certified pathologist with a Certificate of Qualification in Oncology in NYS who has an interest in both clinical and research areas. As Senior Vice President of Scientific Development and Integrative Medicine, Dr. Morrison supports the development of new core capabilities and technology platforms in order to conduct highly integrative research across both the basic sciences and clinical care. Dr. Morrison continues to lead the Pathology Resource Network (PRN) at Roswell Park. The overall goal of the PRN is to facilitate access to human biospecimens for IRB-approved investigators with an emphasis on translational efforts. The services offered are quite diverse and serve a unique link between the research and clinical arena. Dr. Morrison started and previously directed the Clinical Data Network (CDN) at Roswell Park. The CDN is the organization of clinical data for research purposes utilizing a federated database approach. The primary goal of the CDN is the promotion of translational research at Roswell Park in a non-human subject research setting.