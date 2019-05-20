Research Physiologist Tactical Combat Casualty Care Research, U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Dr. Carmen Hinojosa-Laborde is a native of San Antonio, TX. After postdoctoral training in Wisconsin and Iowa, Dr. Hinojosa-Laborde and her husband returned to San Antonio to raise their two children. She joined the Research Faculty at The University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio in 1992. During her academic career, her research focused on sex differences in blood pressure regulation with an emphasis on hypertension and aging. After 17 years at UT Health San Antonio, Dr. Hinojosa-Laborde was recruited to join the scientific community at the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) in 2009. As a government scientist, Dr. Hinojosa-Laborde’s current research focuses on the pathophysiology of hemorrhage. Career path Dr. Hinojosa-Laborde was recruited to the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research because of her experience as an integrative scientist. While the environment in a government lab was very different from academia, Dr. Hinojosa-Laborde was excited about the opportunity to re-direct the focus of her research to support the military effort to care for the combat wounded. Since joining the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, Dr. Hinojosa-Laborde has experienced a great sense of satisfaction in her research and honor in the knowledge that she is contributing to the health care of U.S military members. Opportunities Dr. Hinojosa-Laborde is willing to interact with students to discuss opportunities in U.S. Military Research and discuss differences between academic and government research laboratories.