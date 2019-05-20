Carmen Hinojosa-Laborde, PhD

Dr. Carmen Hinojosa-Laborde is a native of San Antonio, TX. After postdoctoral training in Wisconsin and Iowa, Dr. Hinojosa-Laborde and her husband returned to San Antonio to raise their two children. She joined the Research Faculty at The University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio in 1992. During her academic career, her research focused on sex differences in blood pressure regulation with an emphasis on hypertension and aging.

After 17 years at UT Health San Antonio, Dr. Hinojosa-Laborde was recruited to join the scientific community at the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) in 2009. As a government scientist, Dr. Hinojosa-Laborde’s current research focuses on the pathophysiology of hemorrhage.

Career path
Dr. Hinojosa-Laborde was recruited to the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research because of her experience as an integrative scientist. While the environment in a government lab was very different from academia, Dr. Hinojosa-Laborde was excited about the opportunity to re-direct the focus of her research to support the military effort to care for the combat wounded. Since joining the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, Dr. Hinojosa-Laborde has experienced a great sense of satisfaction in her research and honor in the knowledge that she is contributing to the health care of U.S military members.

Opportunities
Dr. Hinojosa-Laborde is willing to interact with students to discuss opportunities in U.S. Military Research and discuss differences between academic and government research laboratories.

Title

Cited By

Year

Gender differences in sympathetic nervous system regulation

230

1999

Ovariectomy augments hypertension in aging female Dahl salt-sensitive rats

200

2004

Glomerulosclerosis and tubulointerstitial fibrosis are attenuated with 17β-estradiol in the aging Dahl salt sensitive rat

196

2004

Role of female sex hormones in the development and reversal of dahl hypertension

145

2000

Hemodynamics and microcirculatory alterations in reduced renal mass hypertension.

74

1989

Sex differences in blood pressure response to intermittent hypoxia in rats

73

2005

γ-Aminobutyric acid (GABA)-A function and binding in the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus in chronic renal-wrap hypertension

53

2001

Baroreflex sensitivity varies during the rat estrous cycle: role of gonadal steroids

51

2009

Hemodynamic effects of endothelin in conscious rats

39

1989

Autoregulation of the systemic circulation in conscious rats.

37

1988

Sympathetic responses to central hypovolemia: new insights from microneurographic recordings

35

2012

Sexual dimorphism of sodium-sensitive renal-wrap hypertension

34

1997

Effects of early and late chronic pressure overload on extracellular matrix remodeling

32

2008

Role of the adrenal medullae in male and female DOCA-salt hypertensive rats

31

1998

Short-term autoregulation of systemic blood flow and cardiac output

31

1989

Heart rate variability during simulated hemorrhage with lower body negative pressure in high and low tolerant subjects

30

2011

Age-related renal disease in female Dahl salt-sensitive rats is attenuated with 17²-estradiol supplementation by modulating nitric oxide synthase expression

30

2008

Arterial pressure oscillations are not associated with muscle sympathetic nerve activity in individuals exposed to central hypovolaemia

29

2011

Effect of ovariectomy on renal estrogen receptor-α and estrogen receptor-β in young salt-sensitive and-resistant rats

27

2007

Antihypertensive effect of passion fruit peel extract and its major bioactive components following acute supplementation in spontaneously hypertensive rats

23

2013

APS Announces New Officers, Councilors for Coming Year

The American Physiological Society (APS) is pleased to announce its new leadership: President Meredith Hay, PhD, FAPS; President-elect Linda Samuelson, PhD, FAPS; and Councilors Sue Bodine, PhD, FAPS; Jason Carter, PhD; and Carmen Hinojosa-Laborde, PhD, FAPS. The new officers were elected by APS membership and took office last month at the APS annual meeting at Experimental Biology (EB) in Orlando, Fla.
20-May-2019 10:30:05 AM EDT

