Carol T. Kulik is a Bradley Distinguished Professor at the University of South Australia, UniSA Business, Centre for Workplace Excellence. She is the co-author of Human Resources for the Non-HR Manager (2023, Routledge), a book that makes the latest research on people management accessible to managers with no formal training in human resources. Professor Kulik's research focuses on the effective management of workforce diversity, especially in relation to gender and age. She is leading an ARC-funded project investigating how some organisations "break free from the herd" to become front runners in gender diversity when so many competitors lag behind. Professor Kulik is currently serving on South Australia's Gender Pay Gap Task Force. This 7-minute video summarizes her research into gender pay gaps: Closing Gender Pay and Leadership Gaps. Her research on mature-age workers is highlighted in this 3-minute Academy of Management Journal video: Mature-age Worker Engagement. Professor Kulik holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Industrial/Organizational Psychology and a PhD in Business Administration from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Professor Kulik has published over 90 articles in leading management and applied psychology journals. Her research on gender and diversity has been recognised by a scholarship award from the Academy of Management’s Gender and Diversity in Organizations Division. She is an elected fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology, the Academy of Management, and the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia. Professor Kulik has been an Associate Editor at the Academy of Management Journal and the Journal of Management and served on the Australian Research Council’s College of Experts. She served two terms on the Academy of Management's Organizational Behavior Division Executive Committee, first as Representative-at-Large and later as Division Chair, and completed a 5-year leadership track (2015-2020) on AOM's Executive Committee. Professor Kulik's 2019 AOM Presidential Address reflected on the researcher-end user relationship. This 3-minute video presents the fairy tale version (complete with ivory tower and fire-breathing dragons): AOM Presidential Address.