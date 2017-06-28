Dr. Bourassa is the Scientific Director of CIHR's Institute of Indigenous Peoples’ Health (IIPH). Through IIPH, she leads the advancement of a national health research agenda to improve and promote the health of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples in Canada. First housed in the Health Sciences North Research Institute in Sudbury, the Institute is now operating from the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon. Dr. Carrie Bourassa spent over 15 years as a professor of Indigenous health studies in the Department of Indigenous Health, Education and Social Work at the First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) in Regina. Dr. Bourassa is a member of the College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists of the Royal Society of Canada and a public member of the Royal College Council of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. In 2012, Dr. Bourassa won the Wiichihiwayshinawn Foundation Inc. Métis Award in Health and Science. Dr. Bourassa is Métis and belongs to the Riel Métis Council of Regina Inc. (RMCR, Local #34). She earned her Master of Arts degree in political science and Ph.D. in social studies at the University of Regina.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Racism, sexism and colonialism: The impact on the health of Aboriginal women in Canada
|
212
|
2004
|
Stolen sisters, second class citizens, poor health: The legacy of colonization in Canada
|
75
|
2009
|
Shifting the framework of Canadian water governance through Indigenous research methods: Acknowledging the past with an eye on the future
|
42
|
2018
|
Completing the circle: Elders speak about end-of-life care with aboriginal families in Canada
|
41
|
2010
|
Canadian Indigenous engagement and capacity building in health impact assessment
|
38
|
2009
|
'The largest lean transformation in the world': The implementation and evaluation of lean in Saskatchewan healthcare
|
32
|
2014
|
A NARRATIVE OF RESEARCH WITH, BY, AND FOR ABORIGINAL PEOPLES.
|
29
|
2006
|
Funding and ethics in Métis community based research: the complications of a contemporary context
|
26
|
2012
|
Seeking paths to culturally competent health care: lessons from two Saskatchewan aboriginal communities
|
16
|
2007
|
Including indigenous knowledge systems in environmental assessments: restructuring the process
|
14
|
2019
|
Understanding the intergenerational effects of colonization: Aboriginal women with neurological conditions—their reality and resilience
|
14
|
2015
|
Reconceiving notions of Aboriginal identity
|
14
|
2009
|
Participatory health research: Celebrating smoke-free homes
|
12
|
2013
|
Destruction of the Métis nation: Health consequences
|
10
|
2008
|
Métis health: The invisible problem
|
9
|
2011
|
Relationship building for research: The southern Saskatchewan/urban aboriginal health coalition
|
9
|
2006
|
Racism, sexism, and colonialism
|
9
|
2004
|
Anticipated needs and worries about maintaining independence of rural/remote older adults: opportunities for technology development in the context of the double digital divide
|
8
|
2018
|
Campus violence, Indigenous women, and the policy void
|
8
|
2017
|
Summary review of the Manitoba child welfare system for the Saskatchewan child welfare review report
|
8
|
2010
26-Apr-2021 12:00:27 PM EDT
National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women in Canada / Journée nationale de commémoration et d’action contre la violence faite aux femmes au Canada
04-Dec-2017 09:00:23 AM EST
The Honourable Jane Philpott, Minister of Health, announced today that the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) are investing $8M to form a cross-country mentorship network for First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples considering a career in health research.
28-Jun-2017 10:30:39 AM EDT
I hope that [this pandemic] will also raise the bar and help people to understand that equity has not been reached for Indigenous peoples in Canada. It's critical Indigenous people are included in [such] studies because they could be more susceptible to the virus, given factors such as overcrowded housing and poor access to healthy food and clean water. Those are now huge mitigating risk factors.
- https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/health-researcher-covid-19-indigenous-policies-1.5573779