Dr. Cary Gross is a Professor of Medicine and Public Health, and Director of the National Clinician Scholars Program at Yale. Dr. Gross completed his residency in Internal Medicine at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center and served as chief medical resident at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center the following year. His research addresses comparative effectiveness, quality, and health equity, with a focus on cancer prevention and treatment. He aims to use real-world research to generate knowledge that will inform change in clinical care and health policy. He is a founding Director of Yale’s Cancer Outcomes Public Policy and Effectiveness Research Center (COPPER). His research has been supported by the National Cancer Institute, the American Cancer Society, among others. As a former Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholar, Dr. Gross has advanced training in biostatistics, epidemiology, research ethics, and outcomes research. Follow him on twitter: @cpgYale