I'm an Assistant Professor of Agricultural Education preparing future teachers and researching topics related to career and technical education (CTE), leadership development, and agriculture. Throughout my career, I've served as a middle and high school teacher, a high school assistant principal, a system level CTE director, and a state and national level consultant. Much of my work has involved providing instructional leadership for teachers, advising students, and working with the community to create real world learning opportunities with an emphasis on helping states, districts, and schools be highly effective in increasing students' preparedness to succeed in careers and postsecondary training and education.



In my work with Metro Nashville Public Schools, I provided leadership for 41 career academies employing 125 CTE teachers across 15 different high schools serving more than 16,000 students and managed an operating budget in excess of $9.8 million while collaborating with more than 350 business, industry and higher education partners to support successful secondary to post-secondary transitions for a diverse student population, with greater than 70% of students coming from low-income families.



I am a National Board Certified Teacher and have taught undergraduate and graduate level courses in agriculture, leadership, and education. I am experienced in high school redesign and transformation by combining academic and career education while engaging business, industry and higher education partners to support simultaneous college and career readiness.