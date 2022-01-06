Charles Clancy is senior vice president, general manager of MITRE Labs, and chief futurist. He is responsible for sparking innovative disruption, accelerating risk-taking and discovery, and delivering real-time technology capabilities and execution through the company’s laboratories, solution platforms, and MITRE Fellows program. He leads technical innovation to anticipate and meet the future demands of government sponsors and industry and academic partners. Clancy is an internationally recognized expert on topics at the intersection of wireless, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. Before joining MITRE in 2019 as vice president for intelligence programs, Clancy served as the Bradley Distinguished Professor in Cybersecurity at Virginia Tech and executive director at the Hume Center for National Security and Technology. There, he led Virginia Tech’s research and experiential learning programs in defense and intelligence. He started his career at the National Security Agency, filling a variety of research, engineering, and operations roles, with a focus on wireless communications. He has co-authored more than 250 patents and academic publications, as well as six books. He co-founded several venture-backed security startup companies that apply commercial innovation to national security challenges. Clancy is an IEEE Fellow and sits on the AFCEA International Board of Directors’ Executive Committee, the AFCEA Intelligence Committee, the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Advisory Committee, the Systems Engineering Research Center Advisory Board, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions Next G Alliance, and the Center for New American Security Task Force on Artificial Intelligence and National Security. He also serves on advisory boards at Howard University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Virginia Tech. In 2021, WashingtonExec magazine named Clancy one of the nation’s Top Climate Executives to Watch. Clancy holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a doctorate in computer science from the University of Maryland, College Park.