Charles Clancy, PhD

MITRE

Senior Vice President, General Manager

Expertise: Semiconductor ChipsArtificial IntelligenceWeb 3.0Broadband services Telecommunication industry

Charles Clancy is senior vice president, general manager of MITRE Labs, and chief futurist. He is responsible for sparking innovative disruption, accelerating risk-taking and discovery, and delivering real-time technology capabilities and execution through the company’s laboratories, solution platforms, and MITRE Fellows program. He leads technical innovation to anticipate and meet the future demands of government sponsors and industry and academic partners.

Clancy is an internationally recognized expert on topics at the intersection of wireless, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. 

Before joining MITRE in 2019 as vice president for intelligence programs, Clancy served as the Bradley Distinguished Professor in Cybersecurity at Virginia Tech and executive director at the Hume Center for National Security and Technology. There, he led Virginia Tech’s research and experiential learning programs in defense and intelligence.

He started his career at the National Security Agency, filling a variety of research, engineering, and operations roles, with a focus on wireless communications. He has co-authored more than 250 patents and academic publications, as well as six books. He co-founded several venture-backed security startup companies that apply commercial innovation to national security challenges.

Clancy is an IEEE Fellow and sits on the AFCEA International Board of Directors’ Executive Committee, the AFCEA Intelligence Committee, the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Advisory Committee, the Systems Engineering Research Center Advisory Board, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions Next G Alliance, and the Center for New American Security Task Force on Artificial Intelligence and National Security. He also serves on advisory boards at Howard University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Virginia Tech. In 2021, WashingtonExec magazine named Clancy one of the nation’s Top Climate Executives to Watch.

Clancy holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a doctorate in computer science from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Title

Cited By

Year

Convolutional radio modulation recognition networks

783

2016

Secure smartcard-based fingerprint authentication

705

2003

Over-the-air deep learning based radio signal classification

637

2018

Security in cognitive radio networks: Threats and mitigation

439

2008

Applications of machine learning to cognitive radio networks

415

2007

Proactive key distribution using neighbor graphs

337

2004

An anti-jamming stochastic game for cognitive radio networks

310

2011

Evolutionary cooperative spectrum sensing game: how to collaborate?

257

2010

Anti-jamming games in multichannel cognitive radio networks

225

2012

Deep learning based MIMO communications

212

2017

Learning to communicate: Channel auto-encoders, domain specific regularizers, and attention

193

2016

Formalizing the interference temperature model

193

2007

A Projection Based Approach for Radar and Telecommunication Systems Coexistence

172

2012

Primary-prioritized Markov approach for dynamic spectrum allocation

165

2008

Achievable capacity under the interference temperature model

160

2007

Spectrum sharing between S-band radar and LTE cellular system: A spatial approach

157

2014

Control and provisioning of wireless access points (CAPWAP) protocol specification

153

2009

Systems and methods to enforce security policies on the loading, linking, and execution of native code by mobile applications running inside of virtual machines

152

2017

Fundamental limits of caching with secure delivery

142

2014

Efficient OFDM denial: Pilot jamming and pilot nulling

142

2011

