Charlie Foster OBE is the Head of the Centre for Exercise, Nutrition and Health Sciences. He influences public guidance about the types and levels of physical activity needed to offset health concerns and has produced UK national guidelines on physical activity for every age group. Dr Foster's specialisms include communicating exercise guidelines to healthcare professionals, common measurements of public health improvements, the benefits of hi-intensity physical activity (HIT) sessions, the impact of regular exercise on the brain, and the relationship between accessing green spaces and positive mental health. Dr Foster is one of the UK's leading epidemiologists for physical activity and health and was awarded an OBE for his services to physical activity promotion in 2019. Outside of the UK, he has worked with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the USA, and the government of South Korea. He has also been the President of the International Society of Physical Activity and Health. He provided evidence and expert testimony to the House of Lords All Party Parliamentary COVID-19 Committee on the impact of Covid on physical activity and the impact of technology use on health. Education 1989 - BEd Education, University of Exeter, 1997 - MSc Health Promotion, Birmingham City University, 2006 - PhD Medical Sciences, University of Warwick Accomplishments 2016 - President of International Society for Physical Activity and Health, 2017 - Elected Fellow by Distinction (FFPH), Faculty of Public Health, 2019 - Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the promotion of physical activity