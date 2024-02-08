Dr. Cheen Loo is a Professor, Chair and Postdoctoral Program Director in the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry (ABPD), a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and a member of the College of Diplomates of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and the Academy of Dental Education Association. She is a member of the Executive Committee of the Massachusetts Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the Examination Subcommittee of the ABPD.