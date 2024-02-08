Dr. Cheen Loo is a Professor, Chair and Postdoctoral Program Director in the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry (ABPD), a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and a member of the College of Diplomates of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and the Academy of Dental Education Association. She is a member of the Executive Committee of the Massachusetts Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the Examination Subcommittee of the ABPD.
Cheen Loo, professor and chair of pediatric dentistry at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, offers advice on dental care for young children
08-Feb-2024 02:05:42 PM EST