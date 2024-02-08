Cheen Loo, MPH, DMD

Cheen Loo, MPH, DMD

Tufts University

Chair of pediatric dentistry

Expertise: Pediatric Dentistrychildren and oral healthCariesDentistry and kidsDentistry and children

Dr. Cheen Loo is a Professor, Chair and Postdoctoral Program Director in the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry (ABPD), a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and a member of the College of Diplomates of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and the Academy of Dental Education Association. She is a member of the Executive Committee of the Massachusetts Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the Examination Subcommittee of the ABPD.

No Research/Citations

Baby’s First Tooth? Time for a Visit to the Dentist

Cheen Loo, professor and chair of pediatric dentistry at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, offers advice on dental care for young children
08-Feb-2024 02:05:42 PM EST

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.0819