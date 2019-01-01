Artificial Intelligence, Business, and Economics Professor Holland has worked at the interface of business and technology for over 30 years with a range of international business organizations on technology implementation, evaluation of Information Technology (IT) projects, and digital strategy. Professor Holland has published research articles in leading strategy, management, and technology journals, including Strategic Management Journal, Organization Science, Sloan Management Review, Communications of the ACM, Journal of Strategic Information Systems, Journal of Medical Internet Research, Decision Support Systems and the International Journal of Electronic Commerce.