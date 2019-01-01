Chris Holland, PhD

Loughborough University

Professor of Information Management

Expertise: Artificial IntelligenceBusinessEconomicsInformation Technologytechnology implementation

Artificial Intelligence, Business, and Economics

Professor Holland has worked at the interface of business and technology for over 30 years with a range of international business organizations on technology implementation, evaluation of Information Technology (IT) projects, and digital strategy.

Professor Holland has published research articles in leading strategy, management, and technology journals, including Strategic Management Journal, Organization Science, Sloan Management Review, Communications of the ACM, Journal of Strategic Information Systems, Journal of Medical Internet Research, Decision Support Systems and the International Journal of Electronic Commerce.

Key Event Analysis of Customer Behaviour Using Clickstream Data in Airline Market

2023

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Business Innovation in Insurance: A Comparison of Incumbent Firms versus New Entrants

1

2023

HUK-COBURG: The Implementation of an AI-Enabled Behavioural Insurance Business Model using Geo-Spatial Data

2023

The Attention Economy of Online Search: A Panel Study Using Clickstream Data

2022

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Transformation in the Insurance Market: A Case Study Analysis of BGL Group

1

2022

IMPUTING OR SMOOTHING? MODELLING THE MISSING ONLINE CUSTOMER JOURNEY TRANSITIONS FOR PURCHASE PREDICTION

2022

A Machine Learning Approach to Online Market Segmentation

2021

Creating ethics guidelines for artificial intelligence and big data analytics customers: The case of the consumer European insurance market

17

2021

BGL Group: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy

1

2021

Creating Ethics Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics: The Case of the European Consumer Insurance Market

4

2021

HUK-COBURG: Innovation and change in the automotive insurance market using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Telematics

1

2021

Concirrus Quest Marine's Insurance Business Model: The Role of AI and Big Data

2021

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation of Insurance Markets

5

2021

Influence of new business models and technology on technology strategy and partnerships

1

2020

B2B analytics in the airline market: Harnessing the power of consumer big data

35

2020

Next generation insurance operations: Talking tough about ‘right’data

1

2020

and data-driven business models [version 1; peer review: 2

2019

Evaluating the impact of AI on insurance: The four emerging AI-and data-driven business models

16

2019

