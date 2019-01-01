Artificial Intelligence, Business, and Economics Professor Holland has worked at the interface of business and technology for over 30 years with a range of international business organizations on technology implementation, evaluation of Information Technology (IT) projects, and digital strategy. Professor Holland has published research articles in leading strategy, management, and technology journals, including Strategic Management Journal, Organization Science, Sloan Management Review, Communications of the ACM, Journal of Strategic Information Systems, Journal of Medical Internet Research, Decision Support Systems and the International Journal of Electronic Commerce.
Title
Cited By
Year
Key Event Analysis of Customer Behaviour Using Clickstream Data in Airline Market
2023
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Business Innovation in Insurance: A Comparison of Incumbent Firms versus New Entrants
1
2023
HUK-COBURG: The Implementation of an AI-Enabled Behavioural Insurance Business Model using Geo-Spatial Data
2023
The Attention Economy of Online Search: A Panel Study Using Clickstream Data
2022
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Transformation in the Insurance Market: A Case Study Analysis of BGL Group
1
2022
Increase data sharing or die? An initial view for natural catastrophe insurance
1
2022
IMPUTING OR SMOOTHING? MODELLING THE MISSING ONLINE CUSTOMER JOURNEY TRANSITIONS FOR PURCHASE PREDICTION
2022
A Machine Learning Approach to Online Market Segmentation
2021
Creating ethics guidelines for artificial intelligence and big data analytics customers: The case of the consumer European insurance market
17
2021
BGL Group: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy
1
2021
Creating Ethics Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics: The Case of the European Consumer Insurance Market
4
2021
HUK-COBURG: Innovation and change in the automotive insurance market using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Telematics
1
2021
Concirrus Quest Marine's Insurance Business Model: The Role of AI and Big Data
2021
Increase data sharing or die? An initial view for natural catastrophe insurance
1
2021
Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation of Insurance Markets
5
2021
Influence of new business models and technology on technology strategy and partnerships
1
2020
B2B analytics in the airline market: Harnessing the power of consumer big data
35
2020
Next generation insurance operations: Talking tough about ‘right’data
1
2020
and data-driven business models [version 1; peer review: 2
2019
Evaluating the impact of AI on insurance: The four emerging AI-and data-driven business models
16
2019