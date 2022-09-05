Professor Chris Leishman is a housing economist, and one of Australia’s leading housing researchers. He is also a non-executive director of Housing Choices Australia – a not for profit community housing provider active in South Australia, Western Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania. Chris is best known for his work on modelling housing supply and housing need in Australia and the UK. He is an editor of the academic journal Urban Studies and a past Editor-in-Chief of the Housing Studies journal. He works extensively with government at national, state and local levels and is focused on research projects that make a difference to people either directly, or through influencing policy change. He is the author of many recent research reports that have studied the impact of COVID-19 on the housing system and the economy, and a major study about to be published on the links between population change, migration and economic productivity.