Dr. Bozlak is an associate professor in the Department of Health Policy, Management, and Behavior at the University at Albany School of Public Health. She also co-directs the HRSA-funded Maternal and Child Health Program at the School of Public Health. She will serve as the co-faculty director of the Maternal and Child Health certificate program at the University at Albany, once approved. Her expertise is in the area of maternal and child health. Dr. Bozlak previously co-chaired the American Public Health Association MCH Section’s Adolescent and Young Adult Health Committee, and she is a member of the New York State Youth Development Team. She is also a member of the National MCH Workforce Development Center’s Pipeline Team. Prior to joining the University at Albany in 2012, Dr. Bozlak was the Advocacy Program Manager for the Consortium to Lower Obesity in Chicago Children (CLOCC), a program of the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. She holds her MPH in health policy and management, and she completed a fellowship in the Illinois Governor’s Office. She received her PhD in 2010 from the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) School of Public Health Community Health Sciences Division. She also served as an instructor and program administrative coordinator for the UIC Center of Excellence in Maternal and Child Health (formerly the Maternal and Child Health Program). Dr. Bozlak’s research is in the area of maternal and child health, and specifically childhood obesity prevention with a focus on policy, systems, and environmental change strategies. She has conducted community-engaged research with faith-based organizations, youth-serving organizations, and organizations dedicated to addressing food insecurity. Her current partnership with the Alliance of New York State YMCAs began in 2013 and has resulted in three studies focused on childhood obesity prevention. She is also a co-investigator on the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research-funded “Environmental and Nutritional Benefits of Food Recovery and Redistribution: A Pilot Assessment in New York’s Capital Region” study. Along with colleagues, she co-edited the book, "Participatory Action Research" (Oxford University Press).