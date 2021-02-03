Professor of Law Christine Chung draws upon her deep knowledge of and experience with financial markets, corporate governance norms, complex business transactions, and government investigations to examine financial market regulatory systems, capital markets and corporate and securities law systems, municipal finance, and consumer and investor protection. Professor Chung's teaching and research interests include regulatory architecture and regulatory reform, risk management (including systemic risk management), compliance, corporate governance, investor protection and feminist jurisprudence. She frequently presents on issues associated with securities fraud and investor protection, the recent financial crisis, and municipal financial distress. Prior to joining Albany Law School, Professor Chung served as a partner at Goodwin Procter LLP, where she was a member of the firm's securities and white collar crime practice groups. While at Goodwin, Professor Chung specialized in complex business litigation and civil and criminal securities-related enforcement matters, including proceedings involving the Department of Justice, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the National Association of Securities Dealers (now known as FINRA) and various state attorneys general. She also specialized in compliance and risk management counseling for clients. Her clients included mutual funds, investment advisors, broker-dealers, bank holding companies, complex operating companies, officers, directors and employees. Before joining Goodwin Procter, Professor Chung served as Branch Chief of the Enforcement Division of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, among other posts. As a member of the Enforcement Division, Professor Chung specialized in investigating and litigating cases involving a wide range of alleged securities-related misconduct, including matters involving alleged financial reporting fraud, insider trading, and professional misconduct by accounting professionals. Professor Chung is co-director of the joint Albany Law School/UAlbany Institute for Financial Market Regulation. Professor Chung initially joined Albany Law's faculty in 2007 as director of the Securities Arbitration Clinic.