Dr. Christopher L. Atkinson is an Assistant Professor in the Public Administration program at the University of West Florida. Prior to joining UWF in 2018, Dr. Atkinson taught in the public administration program at Florida Atlantic University (Boca Raton, Florida); he also served as a doctoral dissertation chairperson and committee member at Walden University (Minneapolis, Minnesota). Dr. Atkinson is the author of two books: Semiotic Analysis and Public Policy: Connecting Theory and Practice (2019), and Toward Resilient Communities: Examining the Impacts of Local Governments in Disasters (2014), both published by Routledge. He has also published extensively in peer-reviewed academic journals on public management and policy issues. Dr. Atkinson is the book review editor for Public Organization Review. He is a member of the American Society for Public Administration and National Contract Management Association. In addition to research and teaching, Dr. Atkinson worked full-time in local government in equal opportunity and economic development from 2001 to 2018, and as a contract specialist at the Federal Trade Commission in Washington, DC, from 1999 to 2000. Degrees & Institutions: Dr. Atkinson received a Ph.D. in Public Administration from Florida Atlantic University, and Master of Public Administration and Bachelor of Arts in English degrees from George Washington University, Washington, DC. His doctoral dissertation, a mixed methods review focusing on New Orleans, Louisiana and Palm Beach County, Florida hurricane case studies, was titled: An evaluation of the impact of local government institutions on business resilience in disaster. Research: Atkinson has served as a peer reviewer for Public Administration Review; American Review of Public Administration; Public Integrity; Public Organization Review; Australasian Journal of Environmental Management; Journal of Cleaner Production; Journal of Contingencies and Crisis Management; Forest and Society; Journal of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, as well as other journals. Classes Taught: PAD 5146: The Nonprofit Profession PAD 5635: Government Contract Law PAD 5855: Acquisition Administration PAD 5862: Government Cost and Pricing Analysis PAD 6053: Public Administration Professional PAD 6227: Public Budgeting PAD 6417: Public Service Human Resource Management PAD 7004: Public Budgeting and Finance PUP 5045: Public Policy Analysis Special Interests: Atkinson lives in the Pensacola area with his wife Allison and their children. He is enthusiastic about music, especially jazz. He is a proud Chicago Bears fan, as well as a supporter of drum & bugle corps (former member of the Phantom Regiment, Rockford, Illinois). He is also a member of Mensa and the Society of the Descendants of the Founders of Hartford (Connecticut). Publications: Books Atkinson, C. L. (2019). Semiotic analysis and public policy: Connecting theory and practice. New York, NY: Routledge. Atkinson, C. L. (2014). Toward resilient communities: Examining the impacts of local governments in disasters. New York, NY: Routledge. Journal Articles Atkinson, C. L., & Penrod, C. Empowerment or limitation? A critical exploration of American state women owned business programs. Public Organization Review, Advanced online publication. DOI 10.1007/s11115-021-00541-5 Atkinson, C. L. (2021). Hydropower, development, and poverty reduction in Laos: Promises realized or broken?Asian Journal of Political Science, 29(1), 67-87. DOI 10.1080/02185377.2020.1819356 Atkinson, C. L. (2021). Significant learning and public administration education: The impact of short-term courses. Teaching Public Administration, 39(2), 192–209. DOI 10.1177/0144739420977902 Atkinson, C. L., McCue, C., & Saginor, J. (2021). The best disparity, or lack thereof, that money can buy. Review of Black Political Economy, 48(2), 228-250. DOI 10.1177/0034644620973927 Mendez, C., & Atkinson, C. L. (2021). Sustainability certification and green public procurement: Ideals and outcomes in a New Jersey school district. Journal of Education for Sustainable Development, 15(1), 122-145. DOI 0.1177/09734082211012555 Atkinson, C. L. (2020). Full and open competition in public procurement: Values and ethics in contracting opportunity. International Journal of Public Administration, 43(13), 1169-1182. DOI10.1080/01900692.2019.1666408 Atkinson, C. L. (2020). Public information and ultranationalism in Myanmar: A thematic analysis of public and private newspaper coverage. Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs, 40(4), 597–613. DOI10.1080/13602004.2020.1847780 Atkinson, C. L. (2020). The Federal Aviation Administration airport improvement program: Who benefits? Public Organization Review, 20(4), 789–805. DOI 10.1007/s11115-020-00471-8 Atkinson, C. L., McCue, C., Prier, E., & Atkinson, A. M. (2020). Supply chain manipulation, misrepresentation, and magical thinking during the covid-19 pandemic. American Review of Public Administration, 50(6-7), 628-634. DOI 10.1177/0275074020942055 Penrod, C., & Atkinson, C. L. (2019). Rothe Development v. U.S. Department of Defense: Overcomplicating the uncomplicated. Texas Journal on Civil Liberties & Civil Rights, 25(1), 81-105. Atkinson, C. L. (2017). Symbol and substance in local government workforce development: 'First Source' hiring programs. Public Integrity, 19(4), 374-393. DOI 10.1080/10999922.2016.1225481 Atkinson, C. L. (2016). The power of ‘small business’ as pending narrative: An ideograph in UK politics 2004-2013.Social Semiotics, 26(1), 19-35. DOI 10.1080/10350330.2015.1045164 Atkinson, C. L. (2015). New York City’s conflicts of interest law: Compliance versus ethical capacity. Public Integrity, 17(3), 227-241. DOI 10.1080/10999922.2015.1038134 Atkinson, C. L. (2015). A shepherd for the naïve: Images of future government in Huxley, Bradbury, and Forster. Sage Open, 5(3), 1-8. DOI 10.1177/2158244015603107 Atkinson, C. L. (2014). Deforestation and transboundary haze in Indonesia: Path dependence and elite influences. Environment and Urbanization: Asia, 5(2), 253-267. DOI 10.1177/0975425315577905 Atkinson, C. L. (2014). Public policy processes and the environment: Implications for a sustainable future.Sustainability Accounting, Management and Policy Journal, 5(4), 457-475. DOI 10.1108/SAMPJ-12-2013-0056 Atkinson, C. L. (2014). Crisis communication in dark times: The 2011 Mouse river flood in Minot, North Dakota. International Journal of Communication, 8, 1394–1414. http://ijoc.org/index.php/ijoc/article/view/2644/1139. Atkinson, C. L. (2014). The 2011 flood in Minot (North Dakota, USA) and the role of faith-based and nonprofit groups in hazard event response and recovery. International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction, 8, 166-176. DOI 10.1016/j.ijdrr.2014.03.003 Atkinson, C. L. (2013). The foundation and development of environmental governance in Singapore. Journal of Asian Public Policy, 6(3), 231-246. DOI 10.1080/17516234.2013.850218 Atkinson, C. L. (2013). Reflections on administrative evil, belief, and justification in Khmer Rouge Cambodia.Sage Open, 3(2), 1-11. DOI 10.1177/2158244013491951 Atkinson, C. L., & Sapat, A. K. (2013). Hurricane Wilma and long-term business recovery in disasters: The role of local government procurement and economic development. Journal of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, 11(1), 169-192. DOI 10.1515/jhsem-2013-0002 Atkinson, C. L., & Sapat, A. K. (2012). After Katrina: Comparisons of post-disaster public procurement approaches and outcomes in the New Orleans area. Journal of Public Procurement, 12(3), 356-385. Atkinson, C. L. (2011). Small business development: A comparison of programs in American cities and counties.Journal of Contemporary Issues in Business & Government, 17(2), 63-84. Book Chapters Atkinson, C. L. (2017). Intents and outcomes for local businesses in post-disaster contracting under the Stafford Act. In A. L. LePore (Ed.), The future of disaster management in the U.S.: Rethinking legislation, policy, and finance. New York: Routledge. Atkinson, C. L. (2016-2020). Global Encyclopedia of Public Administration, Public Policy, and Governance, edited by A. Farazmand (ed.). Springer International Publishing. ISBN 978-3-319-20929-6. 1. Boundary spanning and public administration, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_3852-1 2. Business continuity, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_2867-1 3. Competence in bureaucracy, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_668-1 4. Competitive Acquisition Processes, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_1554-1 5. Compliance versus ethical capacity, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_2251-1 6. Contract administration problems, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_1590-1 7. Disparity in government procurement, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_347-1 8. Economic context of public procurement, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_1523-1 9. Economic development policy, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_228-1 10. Fixed Price Contracts, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_1585-1 11. Focus Event and Public Policy, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_274-1 12. Immigration policy, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_218-1 13. Legitimacy in public administration, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_1134-1 14. Planning for public procurement, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_1562-1 15. Price index contracts, 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_1586-1. 16. Public Policy and Instrumentalism, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_190-2 17. Public procurement and accountability, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_1563-1 18. Rural development, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_1014-1 19. Semiotic theory and public administration, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_1456-1 20. Small enterprises and development, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_1037-1 21. Vendor Diversity in Public Sector Purchasing, DOI 10.1007/978-3-319-31816-5_4023-1 Atkinson, C. L. National and regional environmental governance: The Philippines experience with ASEAN,Routledge handbook of environmental governance, A. K. Sapat, Ed. Routledge. Forthcoming. Book Reviews A Review of Stillman’s Anthology, Dwight Waldo: Administrative Theorist for our Times. International Journal of Public Administration, in press. DOI 10.1080/01900692.2021.1903502 Theme-based book review: Definition and measurement. International Journal of Public Administration, in press. DOI 10.1080/01900692.2020.1858317 Theme-based book review: Government capacity and capability. International Journal of Public Administration, in press. DOI 10.1080/01900692.2021.1872623 Theme-based book review: Public-sector corruption. International Journal of Public Administration, 44(3), 262-267.DOI 10.1080/01900692.2019.1672732 Theme-based book review: Shifting views of public sector corruption. Public Organization Review, in press. DOI10.1007/s11115-021-00558-w Theme-based book review: Considering work on ethics in immigration policy, corruption, and executive/administrative practice. Public Organization Review, 20, 203–212. Theme-based book review: Critical views of public administration in practice and research. International Journal of Public Administration, 43(14), 1266-1270. DOI 10.1080/01900692.2019.1668413 Theme-based Book Review: Historical and Critical Perspectives on the EU, International Journal of Public Administration. DOI 10.1080/01900692.2020.1717529 Theme-Based Book Review: Inclusion, Social Cohesion, and Innovation, International Journal of Public Administration. DOI 10.1080/01900692.2020.1717528 Theme-based Book Review: Instability and Reconsideration, International Journal of Public Administration. DOI 10.1080/01900692.2020.1805622 Theme-based book review: Resilience, migration, and global health. International Journal of Public Administration, 43(15), 1340-1343. DOI 10.1080/01900692.2019.1668807 Theme-based book review: The global south and complexity, International Journal of Public Administration. DOI 10.1080/01900692.2020.1744646 Theme-based book review: Boundary spanning. International Journal of Public Administration, 42(12), 1068-1071. Theme-based book review: Disaster management and environmental policy. International Journal of Public Administration, 42(14), 1245-1249. Theme-based book review: Responding to uncertainty and complexity in global public administration.International Journal of Public Administration, 42(4), 358-363. The leading edge of ethics leadership and management: Recent books. International Journal of Public Administration,42(3), 274-277. Research on immigration policy in the European Union: A review of books. International Journal of Public Administration, 42(2), 179-183. Southeast Asian Environment governance and energy transitions: An essay on recent books. International Journal of Public Administration, 42(1), 86-90. Performance management for learning, reform, and change: A review of three recent books. International Journal of Public Administration, 41(8), 645-649. Review of Alberta oil and the decline of democracy in Canada, Edited by Meenal Shrivastava and Lorna Stefanick.International Journal of Rural Management, 12(2), 199-202. DOI 10.1177/0973005216660899 Essay: On Resilience and Change: Reviewing Collections, Edited by Liza Piper & Lisa Szabo-Jones, and Wayne J. Caldwell. American Review of Canadian Studies, 46(1), 128-132. DOI 10.1080/02722011.2016.1165549 Review of Entrepreneurship, small business and public policy: Evolution and revolution, by Robert J. Bennett. Economic Development Quarterly, 30(3), 284-285. DOI 10.1177/0891242415627094 Review of First among unequals: The premier, politics, and policy in Newfoundland and Labrador, Edited by Alex Marland and Matthew Kerby. American Review of Canadian Studies, 45(2), 252-254. DOI 10.1080/02722011.2015.1045201 Review of New directions for smallholder agriculture, Edited by Peter B. R. Hazell and Atiqur Rahman. Journal of Land and Rural Studies 3(1), 162-164, DOI 10.1177/2321024914554521 Review of Environmental policy in North America: Approaches, capacity, and the management of transboundary issues, By Robert G. Healy, Debora VanNijnatten, Marcela López-Vallejo. American Review of Canadian Studies, 45(1), 129-130. DOI 10.1080/02722011.2015.1010784 Review of Land for the people: The state and agrarian conflict in Indonesia, Edited by Anton Lucas and Carol Warren.International Journal of Rural Management, 10(2) 199–202. DOI 10.1177/0973005214546595 Review of The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power disaster: Investigating the myth and reality, by the Independent Investigation Commission on the Fukushima Nuclear Accident, Edited by Mindy Kay Bricker, Global Business Review, 15(3),623-625. DOI 10.1177/0972150914535148 Review of The governance of energy megaprojects: Politics, hubris and energy security, by Benjamin K. Sovacool &Christopher J. Cooper, Journal of Environmental Policy & Planning, 17(2), 296-299. DOI 10.1080/1523908X.2014.919219. Review of Globalization, political institutions and the environment in developing countries, by Gabriele Spilker, Journal of Environmental Policy & Planning 17(1), 153-155. DOI 10.1080/1523908X.2014.891938 Review of Local disaster resilience: Administrative and political perspectives, by Ashley D. Ross. Journal of Contingencies and Crisis Management, 22(2), 126-127. DOI 10.1111/1468-5973.12043