“Sometimes it’s not medically wrong to delay treatment, but the patients aren’t used to that mentality. They’re used to kind of rolling of their sleeves and getting busy and getting after it and it takes a little bit of conversation to convince them that it’s OK, in our new world now with COVID, that exposure to the virus on a medical campus is a higher risk to them than their cancer.”

- Patients And Doctors Rethink Essential Care As Coronavirus Cases Rise