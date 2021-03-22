Christopher Musco, PhD

NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Assistant Professor

Expertise: Scalable machine learningfoundations of data sciencenumerical linear algebratheory of algorithmsrandomized algorithmsOptimization

Christopher Musco is an Assistant Professor in the Computer Science and Engineering department at NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering. Christopher’s research focuses on the algorithmic foundations of data science and machine learning. He studies methods for efficiently processing and understanding data, often working at the intersection of theoretical computer science, numerical linear algebra, and optimization.

Christopher received his Ph.D. in Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and B.S. degrees in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science from Yale University. 

Research Interests: Scalable machine learning, foundations of data science, numerical linear algebra, theory of algorithms, randomized algorithms, sketching and streaming

Title

Cited By

Year

Dimensionality Reduction for k-means Clustering and Low-rank Approximation

263

2015

Randomized Block Krylov Methods for Stronger and Faster Approximate Singular Value Decomposition

168

2015

Uniform Sampling for Matrix Approximation

154

2015

Single Pass Spectral Sparsification in Dynamic Streams

120

2014

Recursive Sampling for the Nyström Method

112

2017

Input Sparsity Time Low-rank Approximation via Ridge Leverage Score Sampling

94

2017

Random Fourier Features for Kernel Ridge Regression: Approximation Bounds and Statistical Guarantees

76

2017

Minimizing Polarization and Disagreement in Social Networks

39

2018

Principal Component Projection without Principal Component Analysis

23

2016

Principled Sampling for Anomaly Detection

20

2015

Stability of the Lanczos Method for Matrix Function Approximation

19

2018

A universal sampling method for reconstructing signals with simple fourier transforms

17

2019

Analyzing the impact of filter bubbles on social network polarization

16

2020

Fast and space efficient spectral sparsification in dynamic streams

8

2020

Near optimal linear algebra in the online and sliding window models

7

2020

Eigenvector computation and community detection in asynchronous gossip models

5

2018

Sample efficient toeplitz covariance estimation

4

2020

Faster spectral sparsification in dynamic streams

3

2019

Hutch++: Optimal Stochastic Trace Estimation

2

2021

Low-rank toeplitz matrix estimation via random ultra-sparse rulers

2

2020

Professor Christopher Musco receives NSF award for promising young researchers

Christopher Musco, an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, received a 2021 NSF Faculty Early Career Development Award, more widely known as a CAREER Award, which supports early-stage faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models.
22-Mar-2021 03:20:56 PM EDT

