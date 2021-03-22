Christopher Musco is an Assistant Professor in the Computer Science and Engineering department at NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering. Christopher’s research focuses on the algorithmic foundations of data science and machine learning. He studies methods for efficiently processing and understanding data, often working at the intersection of theoretical computer science, numerical linear algebra, and optimization. Christopher received his Ph.D. in Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and B.S. degrees in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science from Yale University. Research Interests: Scalable machine learning, foundations of data science, numerical linear algebra, theory of algorithms, randomized algorithms, sketching and streaming
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Dimensionality Reduction for k-means Clustering and Low-rank Approximation
|
263
|
2015
|
Randomized Block Krylov Methods for Stronger and Faster Approximate Singular Value Decomposition
|
168
|
2015
|
Uniform Sampling for Matrix Approximation
|
154
|
2015
|
Single Pass Spectral Sparsification in Dynamic Streams
|
120
|
2014
|
Recursive Sampling for the Nyström Method
|
112
|
2017
|
Input Sparsity Time Low-rank Approximation via Ridge Leverage Score Sampling
|
94
|
2017
|
Random Fourier Features for Kernel Ridge Regression: Approximation Bounds and Statistical Guarantees
|
76
|
2017
|
Minimizing Polarization and Disagreement in Social Networks
|
39
|
2018
|
Principal Component Projection without Principal Component Analysis
|
23
|
2016
|
Principled Sampling for Anomaly Detection
|
20
|
2015
|
Stability of the Lanczos Method for Matrix Function Approximation
|
19
|
2018
|
A universal sampling method for reconstructing signals with simple fourier transforms
|
17
|
2019
|
Analyzing the impact of filter bubbles on social network polarization
|
16
|
2020
|
Fast and space efficient spectral sparsification in dynamic streams
|
8
|
2020
|
Near optimal linear algebra in the online and sliding window models
|
7
|
2020
|
Eigenvector computation and community detection in asynchronous gossip models
|
5
|
2018
|
Sample efficient toeplitz covariance estimation
|
4
|
2020
|
Faster spectral sparsification in dynamic streams
|
3
|
2019
|
Hutch++: Optimal Stochastic Trace Estimation
|
2
|
2021
|
Low-rank toeplitz matrix estimation via random ultra-sparse rulers
|
2
|
2020
Christopher Musco, an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, received a 2021 NSF Faculty Early Career Development Award, more widely known as a CAREER Award, which supports early-stage faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models.
22-Mar-2021 03:20:56 PM EDT