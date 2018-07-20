During his 17 years at Saint Mary's, Sindt provided exceptional academic and administrative leadership, serving as program director of the MFA Program in Creative Writing, the associate dean of the School of Liberal Arts, the dean of the Kalmanovitz School of Education, the vice provost for graduate and professional studies, and the vice provost for academic affairs. He has led initiatives in several areas, such as career and professional development, community engagement, educational effectiveness, faculty development, institutional research, international studies, sponsored research, and student success. In 2011-2012, he was selected as an American Council of Education Fellow, the nation's premier training program for university administrators. He currently serves as chair-elect of the Board of Directors of the Council of Graduates and Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Community of Writers at Squaw Valley. Sindt earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California, Los Angeles, and his master’s and doctoral degree in English from the University of California, Davis. Sindt has been honored with numerous awards and fellowships for his poetry, including the James D. Phelan Award and fellowships at the MacDowell Colony and the Blue Mountain Center. He is the author of two collections of poetry, The Bodies, and most recently, System and Population. In addition to poetry, his research interests include the literature of California and environmental literature.