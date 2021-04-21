Professor Ciji Dodds teaches Introduction to Lawyering. She came to Albany Law School in April 2019 after five years on the faculty of the University of the District Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law, where she taught courses in the Legal Writing and Academic Success programs. Her research and teaching interests include clinical instruction, legal writing, property, critical legal studies, and critical race theory. As principal of The Dodds Firm in Washington, D.C., Professor Dodds represents startups, nonprofits, and small businesses in corporate and real estate transactions. She also provides civil litigation services for members of marginalized communities. Previously, she was an associate at Kelley Drye and Warren, LLP, and Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice, LLP, and an assistant attorney general, all in Washington, D.C. Professor Dodds’ volunteer efforts reflect her commitment to helping the underserved and supporting girls and young women. She has worked as a pro bono attorney for the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants and served on the board of directors of Aya, Inc., a mentoring organization for young women of color. She also was a coach for Girls on the Run–D.C., a nonprofit that helps girls develop life skills and an appreciation for health and fitness.