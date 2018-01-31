Clifford L. Jeng, M.D., is Medical Director of The Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy Medical Center and an award-winning foot and ankle surgeon. Patients from Baltimore and across the Mid-Atlantic region come to Dr. Jeng for his expertise in foot and ankle injuries and conditions.Dr. Clifford Jeng leads a talented team of surgeons who offer innovative treatments for complex foot and ankle issues as well as comprehensive treatment for common foot and ankle conditions. As a long-standing member of the physician team, Dr. Jeng has invested over a decade in The Institute and continues to carry on the legacy of excellence as its Medical Director. Built on a foundation of continued education and innovation to benefit patient care, The Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction at Mercy remains a leading Center of Excellence in complete foot and ankle care including treatment for ankle injury and Achilles tendon problems, foot injury and conditions, big toe and smaller toe problems, heel injury and diabetic foot conditions.Dr. Jeng and his team offer comprehensive initial visits as well as second opinions. Physicians and patients alike value Dr. Jeng's expert opinion and hopeful patients have been known to travel long distances to be evaluated and cared for by Dr. Jeng. Various media outlets and television stations also rely on Dr. Jeng to provide thorough analysis and explanation of foot and ankle conditions as well as information on the latest technologies and techniques offering new hope to patients with complicated foot and ankle injuries or problems. Dr. Jeng has been recognized as a Top Doc by Baltimore magazine multiple times. Board Certified, Dr. Jeng has specialized training in advanced surgical techniques, including minimally invasive surgery and arthroscopy. Dr. Clifford Jeng established the prestigious Foot and Ankle Fellowship program at Mercy and has trained peers and elite orthopedic surgeons. Following the spirit and mission of the Sisters of Mercy, Dr. Clifford Jeng is dedicated to providing foot and ankle care to the less fortunate in the Baltimore community. Dr. Jeng, along with fellow surgeons Dr. John Campbell and Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, has volunteered foot care services during an annual event for homeless men who find refuge at Baltimore’s Helping Up Mission. Additionally, Dr. Jeng has regularly participated in Baltimore's Run to Remember, running alongside colleagues, patients and Baltimore residents to honor the heroes of 9-11 and raise money for The Baltimore City Police Foundation and The Baltimore City Fire Foundation.