A student-first marketing professor, Colleen Kirk is also passionate about research and discovery. Her research centers around consumer behavior, especially in the areas of psychological ownership, emotions, and decision-making. Specific areas of interest include: exploring how and when consumers' feelings of ownership lead to territorial and stewardship responses; understanding how consumers come to feel a sense of ownership of intangible digital technologies and its implications for marketers; and narcissism in consumer behavior. Focusing her research on experimental design, Kirk is also interested in diverse methodologies and analytical techniques. Her work is published in top journals such as Journal of Marketing, Journal of Consumer Research, Journal of Business Research, Journal of Advertising Research, Journal of Behavioral and Experimental Economics, Journal of Brand Management, Journal of Marketing Theory and Practice, Entrepreneurship: Theory and Practice and others. An award-winning researcher and reviewer, Kirk serves as associate editor of the Journal of Business Research and sits on the editorial review board of the Journal of Advertising Research. Her research has appeared in a wide variety of national and international media outlets including Psychology Today, the Financial Times, Business Insider, Salon, Radio New Zealand, BBC Mundo, iHeart Radio Canada, and many others. Kirk has extensive professional background in product management, marketing, and sales in the technology industry. She enjoys engaging students in research and in live projects for entrepreneurs and nonprofit organizations, which gives them hands-on experience in applying marketing theory while providing value to clients. She also serves as a go-to-market mentor and business plan competition judge for entrepreneurs at the clean technology accelerator, CleanTech Open. She holds a B.A. from Cornell University, an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University, a Master of International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management, and a Doctor of Professional Studies in Marketing and International Economics from Pace University.
“With choice overload, the brain becomes cognitively burdened, and consumers engage in avoidance responses. They may just walk away rather than exert the effort needed to try to make the best choice for them. They may also end up being less satisfied with
"As a consumer-behavior researcher, I study a phenomenon known as psychological ownership: when shoppers feel ownership of “that perfect something” before buying it. This phenomenon is very applicable to today’s real estate purchases: A buyer attends an open house, touches the countertops, opens the closets and begins to imagine living there."
"Companies that encourage psychological ownership can entice customers to buy more products, at higher prices, and even to willingly promote those products among their friends. But if businesses disrespect this feeling, sales can suffer."
- How Customers Come to Think of a Product as an Extension of Themselves