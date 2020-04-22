Cornelia (Connie) Pechmann (MS, MBA, PhD) is a Professor of Marketing at the UCI Paul Merage School of Business. She studies the effects of advertising, social media, product labeling, brand names and retail store locations on consumers and she has published over 80 articles, reports and papers. Professor Pechmann has received numerous grants and over $1.5M to study youths’ responses to pro- and anti-smoking ads and product placements in movies. This research persuaded movie studios to place anti-smoking ads on movie DVDs if the movies target youth and depict smoking. She is currently studying how to form effective online communities on Twitter for smoking cessation funded by a $2.5M R01 grant from NIH. Professor Pechmann received the Pollay Prize for Public Interest Research and the best journal article award from the Journal of Consumer Research. She just finished a three-year term as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Consumer Psychology. Professor Pechmann's leading research project is the Tweet2Quit program. For more information, view Dr. Pechmann's vita, visit her study website or contact 949.287.3693, [email protected]