Constance researches the cognitive and social aspects of multiplayer online videogames and esports. Current projects include studies of teenage boys and gameplay, parenting and videogames, and impacts of the NASEF high school esports league. She formerly served as Senior Policy Analyst under the Obama administration in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, advising on games and digital media, and founded the Higher Education Video Games Alliance (HEVGA), a national network of game-related programs.
Title
Cited By
Year
Where everybody knows your (screen) name: Online games as “third places”
1224
2006
Learning science through computer games and simulations
831
2011
Learning in massively multiplayer online games
720
2004
Scientific habits of mind in virtual worlds
638
2008
Massively multiplayer online video gaming as participation in a discourse
519
2006
Massively multiplayer online gaming as a constellation of literacy practices
398
2007
The mangle of play
303
2006
Cognition and literacy in massively multiplayer online games
296
2008
Why game (culture) studies now?
283
2006
Games, learning, and society: Learning and meaning in the digital age
229
2012
Video games and digital literacies
215
2010
Esports research: A literature review
209
2020
Massively multiplayer online games as an educational technology: An outline for research
170
2008
Mystery at the museum–A collaborative game for museum education
165
2017
Meet the gamers
157
2005
Cognition and learning in massively multiplayer online games: A critical approach
155
2005
Literacy in virtual worlds
154
2009
Videogames and learning
133
2014
Digital literacies for the disengaged: creating after school contexts to support boys' game‐based literacy skills
125
2009
Critical ethical reasoning and role-play
124
2008