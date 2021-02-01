Courtney D'Allaird is the Assistant Director for Intercultural Student Engagement and the founding coordinator of the GSRC. They have done extensive work with college campuses across New York State in order to expand initiatives for LGBT* student inclusion. Courtney is a nationally certified peer educator and trainer for NCBI (National Coalition Building Institute), DASA (Dignity for All Students Act) and Safe Space/Zone development. Courtney served 10 years on the board of the Northeast LGBT College Conference and as the 2014-2016 Northeast Regional Rep for the Consortium of LGBT Higher Education Professionals.