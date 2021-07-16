Dr. Moskowitz is an International expert in Lymphoma whose research focuses on Hodgkin Lymphoma, diffuse large B cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma incorporating molecular and radiologic imaging models. Investigational therapy focuses on the use of new drugs including, targeted therapy, checkpoint inhibitors, antibody-drug conjugates and cellular therapy. In addition, as Physician in Chief and Deputy Cancer Center Director at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center he oversees all oncologic Care focusing on the use of evidence-based medicine, interventional clinical trials and precision medicine to optimize the management of all subtypes of cancer.