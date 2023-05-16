As Chief Executive Officer at MedCerts, Craig Sprinkle leads the organization in bridging the gap between our students, employers, and higher education institutions through online certification training. He joined MedCerts in 2018 in the combined role of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer and served as Chief Financial Officer since 2020 until his appointment as CEO in November 2022. In his time at MedCerts, Sprinkle has overseen more than a 4x increase in enrollments and revenue while also expanding margins and overall profitability, expansion of the training catalog to include over 50 programs, and heightened focus on critical student outcomes. He also guided MedCerts to consistent placement on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies prior to its acquisition by Stride Inc. Sprinkle earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance, with a Corporate Financial Management concentration, from Ball State University. Prior to MedCerts, Sprinkle served several successful ventures as CFO and has over 20 years of business experience. In 2012, he was named “CFO of the Year” by Crain’s Detroit Business.