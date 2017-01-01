Foreign policy, geopolitics, the changing world order, Russia, European Union, United States, China, India, Eastern Europe, relations between the West and Russia or China Cristian's research focuses primarily on the role of geopolitics in relations between the West and countries like Russia or China. Through this Cristian's work has analysed the way the world order is changing, as well as the potential for cooperation between the West and Russia or China.
Title
Cited By
Year
Public diplomacy and the persistence of the conflict and cooperation dichotomy in EU-Russia relations
8
2023
A new business as usual? The impact of the ‘resilience turn’on the EU’s foreign policy and approach towards the eastern neighbourhood
3
2022
Resilience and the world order: the EU and the RIC states
1
2021
5| The European External Action Service
2021
One decade onwards: assessing the impact of European Union membership on Bulgaria and Romania
2
2021
Change and continuity in Bulgaria and Romania’s foreign policies post-EU accession
6
2021
A clash of hybrid exceptionalisms in EU–Russia relations
1
2020
Hybrid geopolitics in EU-Russia relations: understanding the persistence of conflict and cooperation
5
2020
Why Eastern Europe might be hoping for a Biden victory this November
2020
Introduction: strategy in EU foreign policy
6
2019
Increasingly geopolitical: EU’s Eastern neighbourhood in the age of multiple crises
5
2019
Introduction: The rise of geopolitics in the EU’s approach in its Eastern neighbourhood
85
2019
The influence of external actors on foreign policy in the post-Soviet space
10
2018
The European Union’s ‘Ideal Self’in the Post-Soviet Space
10
2018
No easy options: how the UK could put pressure on Russia over the Skripal attack
2018
The United Kingdom: from pragmatism to conflict?
5
2018
The European Parliament as an actor in its own right in the EU’s neighbourhood
3
2017
European and Eurasian integration: competition and cooperation in the post-Soviet space
17
2017
Book Review: David Lane and Vsevolod Samokhvalov (eds), The Eurasian Project and Europe: Regional Discontinuities and Geopolitics
2017
Book Review: Andrei P Tsygankov, Russia’s Foreign Policy: Change and Continuity in National Identity
1
2017