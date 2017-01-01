Cristian Nitoiu, PhD

Loughborough University

Lecturer in Diplomacy and International Governance

Expertise: Foreign PolicyGeopoliticsthe changing world orderEuropean Union

Foreign policy, geopolitics, the changing world order, Russia, European Union, United States, China, India, Eastern Europe, relations between the West and Russia or China
Cristian's research focuses primarily on the role of geopolitics in relations between the West and countries like Russia or China.
Through this Cristian's work has analysed the way the world order is changing, as well as the potential for cooperation between the West and Russia or China.

Title

Cited By

Year

Public diplomacy and the persistence of the conflict and cooperation dichotomy in EU-Russia relations

8

2023

A new business as usual? The impact of the ‘resilience turn’on the EU’s foreign policy and approach towards the eastern neighbourhood

3

2022

Resilience and the world order: the EU and the RIC states

1

2021

5| The European External Action Service

2021

One decade onwards: assessing the impact of European Union membership on Bulgaria and Romania

2

2021

Change and continuity in Bulgaria and Romania’s foreign policies post-EU accession

6

2021

A clash of hybrid exceptionalisms in EU–Russia relations

1

2020

Hybrid geopolitics in EU-Russia relations: understanding the persistence of conflict and cooperation

5

2020

Why Eastern Europe might be hoping for a Biden victory this November

2020

Introduction: strategy in EU foreign policy

6

2019

Increasingly geopolitical: EU’s Eastern neighbourhood in the age of multiple crises

5

2019

Introduction: The rise of geopolitics in the EU’s approach in its Eastern neighbourhood

85

2019

The influence of external actors on foreign policy in the post-Soviet space

10

2018

The European Union’s ‘Ideal Self’in the Post-Soviet Space

10

2018

No easy options: how the UK could put pressure on Russia over the Skripal attack

2018

The United Kingdom: from pragmatism to conflict?

5

2018

The European Parliament as an actor in its own right in the EU’s neighbourhood

3

2017

European and Eurasian integration: competition and cooperation in the post-Soviet space

17

2017

Book Review: David Lane and Vsevolod Samokhvalov (eds), The Eurasian Project and Europe: Regional Discontinuities and Geopolitics

2017

Book Review: Andrei P Tsygankov, Russia’s Foreign Policy: Change and Continuity in National Identity

1

2017

