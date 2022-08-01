Dr Esliger's research focuses on enhancing the accelerometric profiling of physical activity, and advancing the understanding of the interplay between physical activity, sedentary behaviour, and health.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Snacktivity™ to promote physical activity and reduce future risk of disease in the population: protocol for a feasibility randomised controlled trial and nested qualitative study
|
1
|
2023
|
Development of a Mobile Health Snacktivity App to Promote Physical Activity in Inactive Adults (SnackApp): Intervention Mapping and User Testing Study
|
2023
|
A proof of concept for continuous, non-invasive, free-living vital signs monitoring to predict readmission following an acute exacerbation of COPD: a prospective cohort study
|
1
|
2022
|
Body mass index across adulthood and the development of airflow obstruction and emphysema
|
1
|
2022
|
A More Intense Examination of the Intensity of Physical Activity in People Living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Insights from Threshold-Free Markers of Activity …
|
2
|
2022
|
Cross‐sectional and prospective associations of sleep duration and bedtimes with adiposity and obesity risk in 15 810 youth from 11 international cohorts
|
3
|
2022
|
Views of the public about Snacktivity™: a small changes approach to promoting physical activity and reducing sedentary behaviour
|
7
|
2022
|
Usability of wearable multiparameter technology to continuously monitor free-living vital signs in people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: Prospective …
|
4
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
A digital lifestyle behaviour change intervention for the prevention of type 2 diabetes: a qualitative study exploring intuitive engagement with real-time glucose and physical …
|
14
|
2021
|
Predicting an AECOPD from vital signs during daily life: insights from novel technology
|
2021
|
Changes in device-measured physical activity patterns in UK adults related to the first COVID-19 lockdown
|
5
|
2021
|
Resistance to data loss from the Freestyle Libre: impact on glucose variability indices and recommendations for data analysis
|
3
|
2021
|
Reducing sitting at work: process evaluation of the SMArT Work (Stand More At Work) intervention
|
16
|
2020
|
Feasibility of daily vital signs monitoring (VSM) in COPD
|
2020
|
Psychometric proprieties of the Test of Gross Motor Development–Third Edition in a large sample of Italian children
|
19
|
2020
|
Predictors of the acute postprandial response to breaking up prolonged sitting
|
11
|
2020
|
Meanings of sitting in the context of chronic disease: a critical reflection on sedentary behaviour, health, choice and enjoyment
|
15
|
2020
|
The Role of Technology in Promoting Physical Activity in Youth
|
2020
|
A cost and cost-benefit analysis of the stand more at work (SMArT work) intervention
|
23
|
2020