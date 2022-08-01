Dale Esliger, PhD

Dale Esliger, PhD

Loughborough University

Reader in Digital Health

Expertise: sedentary behaviourHealthWearable Technology

Dr Esliger's research focuses on enhancing the accelerometric profiling of physical activity, and advancing the understanding of the interplay between physical activity, sedentary behaviour, and health.

Title

Cited By

Year

Snacktivity™ to promote physical activity and reduce future risk of disease in the population: protocol for a feasibility randomised controlled trial and nested qualitative study

1

2023

Development of a Mobile Health Snacktivity App to Promote Physical Activity in Inactive Adults (SnackApp): Intervention Mapping and User Testing Study

2023

A proof of concept for continuous, non-invasive, free-living vital signs monitoring to predict readmission following an acute exacerbation of COPD: a prospective cohort study

1

2022

Body mass index across adulthood and the development of airflow obstruction and emphysema

1

2022

A More Intense Examination of the Intensity of Physical Activity in People Living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Insights from Threshold-Free Markers of Activity …

2

2022

Cross‐sectional and prospective associations of sleep duration and bedtimes with adiposity and obesity risk in 15 810 youth from 11 international cohorts

3

2022

Views of the public about Snacktivity™: a small changes approach to promoting physical activity and reducing sedentary behaviour

7

2022

Usability of wearable multiparameter technology to continuously monitor free-living vital signs in people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: Prospective …

4

2022

Views of the public about Snacktivity

2022

A digital lifestyle behaviour change intervention for the prevention of type 2 diabetes: a qualitative study exploring intuitive engagement with real-time glucose and physical …

14

2021

Predicting an AECOPD from vital signs during daily life: insights from novel technology

2021

Changes in device-measured physical activity patterns in UK adults related to the first COVID-19 lockdown

5

2021

Resistance to data loss from the Freestyle Libre: impact on glucose variability indices and recommendations for data analysis

3

2021

Reducing sitting at work: process evaluation of the SMArT Work (Stand More At Work) intervention

16

2020

Feasibility of daily vital signs monitoring (VSM) in COPD

2020

Psychometric proprieties of the Test of Gross Motor Development–Third Edition in a large sample of Italian children

19

2020

Predictors of the acute postprandial response to breaking up prolonged sitting

11

2020

Meanings of sitting in the context of chronic disease: a critical reflection on sedentary behaviour, health, choice and enjoyment

15

2020

The Role of Technology in Promoting Physical Activity in Youth

2020

A cost and cost-benefit analysis of the stand more at work (SMArT work) intervention

23

2020

