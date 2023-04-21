Daniel J. Boffa, MD, is a Professor of Thoracic Surgery at Yale School of Medicine. He earned his medical degree from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine with honors and his MBA from the Heller School of Social Policy and Management at Brandeis and is a Board Certified Thoracic Surgeon. He has received numerous awards and recognitions for clinical skills, research and education, including the Dr. Charles H. Bryan Clinical Excellence Award from the Cleveland Clinic, the Thoracic and Cardiovascular Research Award and the CALGB young investigator award, and the Edward H. Storer education award from Yale and the Hassan A. Naama Award education award from Cornell. His work has been published in top Journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, the JAMA Network and Journal of Clinical Oncology, as well as mainstream media including the New York Times. Learn more about Dr. Boffa>> Dr. Boffa specializes in esophageal and lung cancer, achalasia, gastroesophageal reflux disease, hiatal hernia, esophageal diverticulum, and hyperhidrosis. As a highly skilled surgeon, Dr. Boffa performs the majority of his surgeries with minimally invasive procedures. Committed to increasing the survival rate of cancer patients. Dr. Boffa has focused his clinical research on identifying the most effective way of treating cancer patients, particularly those with stage IV cancer, as well as quality of care across different hospital networks. He is the chair of the Quality Assurance and Data committee for the Commission on Cancer, which is one of the largest cancer organizations in the world. Education & Training: MBA- Heller School of Social Policy and Management at Brandeis (2021) Fellow- Cleveland Clinic (2007) Administrative Chief Resident- Cleveland Clinic (2007) Resident- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center (2004) MD- University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine (1997) Honors & Recognition: Connecticut Magazine Top Docs 2016 2007 Cleveland Clinic Dr. Charles H. Bryan Clinical Excellence Award 2007 Cleveland Clinic Thoracic and Cardiovascular Research Award 2006 American Association of Thoracic Surgery Resident Traveling Fellowship