Daniel Horton (MSCE, Clinical Epidemiology, University of Pennsylvania, 2015; MD, Harvard Medical School, 2008; AB, Harvard College, 2001) is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Divisions of Pediatric Rheumatology and Population Health, Quality, and Implementation Sciences (PopQuIS), at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the Rutgers School of Public Health. He is a core member of the Rutgers Center for Pharmacoepidemiology and Treatment Science at the Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research and a Chancellor’s Scholar at Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences. Dr. Horton’s research focuses on the uses, safety, and effectiveness of medications in pediatric populations, and the origins and management of childhood arthritis. He performs epidemiologic studies using large administrative and electronic health records databases as well as translational research. He has been involved in efforts to understand the risk factors and impact of the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 in children and adults, with a focus on health care workers. His research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health and various research foundations.