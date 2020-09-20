Daniel Horton, MD, MSCE

Daniel Horton, MD, MSCE

Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research at Rutgers University

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, RWJ Medical School

Expertise: pediatric rheumatologyChildhood ArthritisDrug Safety in ChildrenMicrobiomeOff Label Drugs in Children

Daniel Horton (MSCE, Clinical Epidemiology, University of Pennsylvania, 2015; MD, Harvard Medical School, 2008; AB, Harvard College, 2001) is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Divisions of Pediatric Rheumatology and Population Health, Quality, and Implementation Sciences (PopQuIS), at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the Rutgers School of Public Health. He is a core member of the Rutgers Center for Pharmacoepidemiology and Treatment Science at the Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research and a Chancellor’s Scholar at Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences. Dr. Horton’s research focuses on the uses, safety, and effectiveness of medications in pediatric populations, and the origins and management of childhood arthritis. He performs epidemiologic studies using large administrative and electronic health records databases as well as translational research. He has been involved in efforts to understand the risk factors and impact of the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 in children and adults, with a focus on health care workers. His research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health and various research foundations.

Title

Cited By

Year

Expression of neutrophil collagenase (matrix metalloproteinase-8) in human atheroma: a novel collagenolytic pathway suggested by transcriptional profiling

438

2001

Oxidized low-density lipoprotein augments and 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl coenzyme A reductase inhibitors limit CD40 and CD40L expression in human vascular cells

236

2002

Administration of Antibiotics to Children Before Age 2 Years Increases Risk for Childhood Obesity

111

2016

A very large protein with diverse functional motifs is deficient in rjs (runty, jerky, sterile) mice

103

1998

Phase 3 assessment of the automated bone scan index as a prognostic imaging biomarker of overall survival in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer: a …

99

2018

Antibiotic exposure and juvenile idiopathic arthritis: a case–control study

89

2015

Ligation of CD40 on vascular smooth muscle cells mediates loss of interstitial collagen via matrix metalloproteinase activity

65

2001

Nav1.7-A1632G Mutation from a Family with Inherited Erythromelalgia: Enhanced Firing of Dorsal Root Ganglia Neurons Evoked by Thermal Stimuli

40

2016

Antibiotic Exposure, Infections, and Pediatric Psoriasis: A Nested Case-Control Study

25

2016

Risk of malignancy associated with paediatric use of tumour necrosis factor inhibitors

23

2018

Documented pain diagnoses in adults prescribed opioids: results from the National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, 2006–2015

18

2018

Prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in previously undiagnosed health care workers at the onset of the US COVID-19 epidemic

17

2020

Epidemiology of Clostridium difficile Infection-Associated Reactive Arthritis in Children: An Underdiagnosed, Potentially Morbid Condition

16

2016

Musculoskeletal MRI findings of juvenile localized scleroderma

15

2017

Oral glucocorticoid use and osteonecrosis in children and adults with chronic inflammatory diseases: a population-based cohort study

12

2017

Attitudes and approaches for withdrawing drugs for children with clinically inactive nonsystemic JIA: a survey of the childhood arthritis and rheumatology research alliance

12

2017

Trends in off-label drug use in ambulatory settings: 2006–2015

11

2019

Enthesitis is an extraintestinal manifestation of pediatric inflammatory bowel disease

10

2012

Establishing an updated core domain set for studies in juvenile idiopathic arthritis: a report from the OMERACT 2018 JIA Workshop

8

2019

Detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is comparable in clinical samples preserved in saline or viral transport medium

7

2020

No Pitches / Articles Found

“Off-label medications – meaning medications used in a manner not specified in the FDA’s approved packaging label – are legal. We found that they are common and increasing in children rather than decreasing. However, we don't always understand how off-label medications will affect children, who don’t always respond to medications as adults do. They may not respond as desired to these drugs and could experience harmful effects.”

- https://www.rutgers.edu/news/label-medication-orders-rise-children

“Families often treat their children’s respiratory infections with cough and cold medicines, some of which include opioid ingredients, such as codeine or hydrocodone. However, there is little proof that these medications effectively ease the symptoms in young children.”

- https://www.rutgers.edu/news/children-colds-doctors-are-increasingly-likely-recommend-antihistamines-rather-cough-and-cold

Viral infections have been suggested as triggers for juvenile arthritis, but multiple studies argue against this hypothesis. What is more clear, Horton said, is that children with juvenile arthritis have a higher risk of serious infections, in part because the immune system does not protect against infections as well as it should.

- https://www.rutgers.edu/news/antibiotic-exposure-could-increase-juvenile-arthritis-risk

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.07872