Dr. Daniel E. Miller, professor of history, teaches modern Europe, Central Europe, Eastern Europe, Balkans, European, agricultural history and Europe between the World Wars. Raised in a Slovak household, Miller was immersed in its history and culture. He was fascinated with how the former Czechoslovakia was democratic, between the two World Wars, and then became communist after World War II. Over the years, his work has explored Czechoslovak democracy and agrarian politics, including how land reform supports democracy. Miller has published many articles and chapters, both in Czech and in English, on Slovak and Czech agricultural politics and democracy in the Czechoslovak First Republic. He is currently collaborating with other historians on a book about consociationalism, or power­sharing, in the Habsburg Monarchy and the Czechoslovak First Republic. He is also working on a monograph detailing the creation of new agricultural settlements on land obtained from the great estates, during the land reform between the World Wars, in Czechoslovakia. In 1999, Miller wrote, “Forging Political Compromise: Antonín Švehla and the Czechoslovak Republican Party (1918­1933),” a book that focuses on agrarian politics and democracy in Czechoslovakia between the two World Wars. Czech historians voted the Czech translation of this book on Antonín Švehla as the best historical work of 2001 (tied with one other) by a foreign author. He also co-edited “The Significance and Meaning of the Agrarian Movement in Czech and Czechoslovak History.” Miller, who has been in the UWF history department since 1990, was a visiting scholar at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University from 1998 to 1990. He has made numerous research trips to East­ Central Europe, particularly the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and he has traveled throughout Europe. He received his bachelor’s degree in East European studies and political science from the University of Pittsburgh, a master’s degree in history from University of Illinois at Champaign­ Urbana and a doctorate degree in history from the University of Pittsburgh.