Dan Polsky is a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Health Policy and Economics at Johns Hopkins University. Prior to joining Hopkins served as Executive Director of the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics from 2012 - 2019 and was a professor at the University of Pennsylvania in the Perelman School of Medicine and the Wharton School of Business. His research seeks an advanced understanding of the cost and quality tradeoff of health care intervention that addresses care, access, coverage, and payment.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Economic evaluation in clinical trials
|
923
|
2014
|
Coronary revascularization trends in the United States, 2001-2008
|
567
|
2011
|
Job stability in the United States
|
318
|
1997
|
Long-term risk for depressive symptoms after a medical diagnosis
|
309
|
2005
|
Confidence intervals for cost–effectiveness ratios: a comparison of four methods
|
309
|
1997
|
Has job stability declined yet? New evidence for the 1990s
|
299
|
1999
|
The effect of pay-for-performance in hospitals: lessons for quality improvement
|
289
|
2011
|
Psychotropic medication use among Medicaid-enrolled children with autism spectrum disorders
|
261
|
2008
|
Racial profiling: the unintended consequences of coronary artery bypass graft report cards
|
249
|
2005
|
The 2004 Marshall Urist award: delays until surgery after hip fracture increases mortality
|
221
|
2004
|
Measuring the effects of work loss on productivity with team production
|
213
|
2006
|
Appointment availability after increases in Medicaid payments for primary care
|
193
|
2015
|
A general model of the impact of absenteeism on employers and employees
|
189
|
2002
|
Valuing reductions in on‐the‐job illness:‘presenteeism’from managerial and economic perspectives
|
186
|
2008
|
Nursing shortages and international nurse migration
|
175
|
2005
|
Morbidity and mortality of colorectal carcinoma surgery differs by insurance status
|
163
|
2004
|
Changing consequences of job separation in the United States
|
160
|
1999
|
Factors affecting decisions to seek treatment for sick children in Kerala, India
|
158
|
2003
|
Internet-delivered treatment for substance abuse: a multisite randomized controlled trial
|
155
|
2014
|
Self-medication and health insurance coverage in Mexico
|
146
|
2006
Private equity purchases of physician practices may lead to operational improvements and enhanced efficiency that would benefit patients. At the same time, it might harm them by reducing competition and bringing higher prices or lower-quality services, write Bloomberg Distinguished Professor Daniel Polsky of Johns Hopkins University and Assistant Professor Jane Zhu of the Oregon Health and Sciences University, in their commentary titled “Private Equity and Physician Medical Practices – Navigating a Changing Ecosystem.”
17-Mar-2021 12:05:52 PM EDT
The Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and the Hopkins Business of Health Initiative on January 25, 2021, will present a panel discussion on the COVID-19 vaccine from discovery to manufacturing to delivery.
04-Jan-2021 12:25:50 PM EST