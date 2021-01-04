Dan Polsky is a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Health Policy and Economics at Johns Hopkins University. Prior to joining Hopkins served as Executive Director of the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics from 2012 - 2019 and was a professor at the University of Pennsylvania in the Perelman School of Medicine and the Wharton School of Business. His research seeks an advanced understanding of the cost and quality tradeoff of health care intervention that addresses care, access, coverage, and payment.