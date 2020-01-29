Dr. Daniela A. Bota is a UCI Health neuro-oncologist who specializes in the treatment of primary and metastatic brain and spinal cord tumors, as well as in the neurological complications of cancers. Bota is co-director of the UCI Health Comprehensive Brain Tumor Program and is a lead investigator on several clinical trials, including novel treatments using brain tumor vaccines and the use of electrical fields to inhibit the growth of gliomas.