Dr Longman’s research is primarily focussed on human adaptability. He has developed the use of contemporary sports to study the processes and mechanisms associated with human adaptability and evolution. He currently works with ultra-endurance athletes to enhance understanding of energy and resource allocation during periods of energetic stress. Danny is an accomplished athlete, having competed nationally in track and field and rowing. He currently competes in ultra-endurance events and has set numerous British and official World Records in open water swimming and ocean rowing respectively. When not studying or competing, Danny enjoys travelling and cycle touring.