Danny Longman, PhD

Loughborough University

Lecturer in Physiology

Expertise: Physiologyhuman adaptationPhysical PerformanceEvolutionenergy and resource allocation

Dr Longman’s research is primarily focussed on human adaptability. He has developed the use of contemporary sports to study the processes and mechanisms associated with human adaptability and evolution. He currently works with ultra-endurance athletes to enhance understanding of energy and resource allocation during periods of energetic stress.
Danny is an accomplished athlete, having competed nationally in track and field and rowing.
He currently competes in ultra-endurance events and has set numerous British and official World Records in open water swimming and ocean rowing respectively. When not studying or competing, Danny enjoys travelling and cycle touring.

Patterns of energy allocation during energetic scarcity; evolutionary insights from ultra-endurance events

2023

A life history perspective on athletes with low energy availability

13

2022

2022 AABA Conference: Human energetic stress associated with upregulation of spatial cognition

1

2022

The Skeletal Muscle Response to Energy Deficiency: A Life History Perspective

3

2022

Alternative Metabolic Strategies are Employed by Endurance Runners of Different Body Sizes; Implications for Human Evolution: Adaptive Human Behaviour and Physiology Special Issue

4

2022

2022 ECSS Conference: Evolutionary perspectives of endurance exercise in extremes of temperature

2022

Fluctuating asymmetry, a marker of poor growth quality, is associated with adult male metabolic rate

5

2021

Time in nature associated with decreased fatigue in UK truck drivers

10

2021

The effects of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (Fur-lough) on lifestyle health-related behaviours and mental health symptoms in a sample of UK-based truck drivers

2021

Energetics as a driver of human morphological thermal adaptation; evidence from female ultra-endurance athletes

13

2021

Nonfreezing cold injuries among long-distance polar rowers

8

2020

2020 AAPA Conference Poster: Trade-off between resting metabolic rate and growth quality in men but not women

2020

Human athletic paleobiology; using sport as a model to investigate human evolutionary adaptation

26

2020

2019 AAPA Conference Podium. Endurance activity drives thermally-adapted phenotype in humans: The energetics of ultramarathons in extreme temperatures

2019

Ultra-endurance athletic performance suggests that energetics drive human morphological thermal adaptation

15

2019

Fitness Benefits of Costly Signalling

2019

Tandem androgenic and psychological shifts in male reproductive effort following a manipulated “win” or “loss” in a sporting competition

20

2018

Short‐term resource allocation during extensive athletic competition

29

2018

A trade-off between cognitive and physical performance, with relative preservation of brain function

25

2017

2017 AAPA Conference Podium. Cardiovascular fitness as a signal of reproductive potential

2017

