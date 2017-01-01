Dr Longman’s research is primarily focussed on human adaptability. He has developed the use of contemporary sports to study the processes and mechanisms associated with human adaptability and evolution. He currently works with ultra-endurance athletes to enhance understanding of energy and resource allocation during periods of energetic stress. Danny is an accomplished athlete, having competed nationally in track and field and rowing. He currently competes in ultra-endurance events and has set numerous British and official World Records in open water swimming and ocean rowing respectively. When not studying or competing, Danny enjoys travelling and cycle touring.
Title
Cited By
Year
Patterns of energy allocation during energetic scarcity; evolutionary insights from ultra-endurance events
2023
A life history perspective on athletes with low energy availability
13
2022
2022 AABA Conference: Human energetic stress associated with upregulation of spatial cognition
1
2022
The Skeletal Muscle Response to Energy Deficiency: A Life History Perspective
3
2022
Alternative Metabolic Strategies are Employed by Endurance Runners of Different Body Sizes; Implications for Human Evolution: Adaptive Human Behaviour and Physiology Special Issue
4
2022
2022 ECSS Conference: Evolutionary perspectives of endurance exercise in extremes of temperature
2022
Fluctuating asymmetry, a marker of poor growth quality, is associated with adult male metabolic rate
5
2021
Time in nature associated with decreased fatigue in UK truck drivers
10
2021
The effects of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (Fur-lough) on lifestyle health-related behaviours and mental health symptoms in a sample of UK-based truck drivers
2021
Energetics as a driver of human morphological thermal adaptation; evidence from female ultra-endurance athletes
13
2021
Nonfreezing cold injuries among long-distance polar rowers
8
2020
2020 AAPA Conference Poster: Trade-off between resting metabolic rate and growth quality in men but not women
2020
Human athletic paleobiology; using sport as a model to investigate human evolutionary adaptation
26
2020
2019 AAPA Conference Podium. Endurance activity drives thermally-adapted phenotype in humans: The energetics of ultramarathons in extreme temperatures
2019
Ultra-endurance athletic performance suggests that energetics drive human morphological thermal adaptation
15
2019
Fitness Benefits of Costly Signalling
2019
Tandem androgenic and psychological shifts in male reproductive effort following a manipulated “win” or “loss” in a sporting competition
20
2018
Short‐term resource allocation during extensive athletic competition
29
2018
A trade-off between cognitive and physical performance, with relative preservation of brain function
25
2017
2017 AAPA Conference Podium. Cardiovascular fitness as a signal of reproductive potential
2017