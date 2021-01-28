Darrell Duffie, PhD

Stanford Graduate School of Business

The Adams Distinguished Professor of Management and Professor of Finance

Expertise: BankingFinancial StabilityCredit RiskFinancial MarketsSecurity DesignFinancial Innovation

Darrell Duffie is the The Adams Distinguished Professor of Management and Professor of Finance at Stanford Graduate School of Business. He is a fellow and member of the Council of the Econometric Society, a research fellow of the National Bureau of Economic Research, a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Duffie was the 2009 president of the American Finance Association. In 2014, he chaired the Market Participants Group, charged by the Financial Stability Board with recommending reforms to Libor, Euribor, and other interest rate benchmarks. Duffie’s recent books include How Big Banks Fail (Princeton University Press, 2010), Measuring Corporate Default Risk (Oxford University Press, 2011), and Dark Markets (Princeton University Press, 2012).

Darrell Duffie’s research interests include over-the-counter markets, banking, financial stability, credit risk, valuation and hedging of derivative securities, financial market infrastructure, the term structure of interest rates, financial innovation, security design, and market design.

Title

Cited By

Year

Dynamic asset pricing theory

4835

2010

Transform analysis and asset pricing for affine jump‐diffusions

3545

2000

Modeling term structures of defaultable bonds

3537

1999

A yield‐factor model of interest rates

2937

1996

An overview of value at risk

1808

1997

Credit risk: pricing, measurement, and management

1783

2012

Term structures of credit spreads with incomplete accounting information

1575

2001

Asset pricing with heterogeneous consumers

1395

1996

Stochastic differential utility

1230

1992

Simulated moments estimation of Markov models of asset prices

1156

1990

Over‐the‐counter markets

1150

2005

Multi-period corporate default prediction with stochastic covariates

1121

2007

Affine processes and applications in finance

1089

2003

An econometric model of the term structure of interest‐rate swap yields

1056

1997

Corporate incentives for hedging and hedge accounting

923

1995

Credit swap valuation

885

1999

A liquidity‐based model of security design

840

1999

Risk and valuation of collateralized debt obligations

804

2001

Presidential address: Asset price dynamics with slow‐moving capital

772

2010

Security markets: Stochastic models

736

1988

"We are in a world in which a fringe set of investors, possibly a large number of them, really like to cause havoc for hedge funds. Especially those that are shorting firms."

- Brokerages Limit Trading on GameStop Stock, Sparking Outcry and Protest

