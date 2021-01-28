Darrell Duffie is the The Adams Distinguished Professor of Management and Professor of Finance at Stanford Graduate School of Business. He is a fellow and member of the Council of the Econometric Society, a research fellow of the National Bureau of Economic Research, a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Duffie was the 2009 president of the American Finance Association. In 2014, he chaired the Market Participants Group, charged by the Financial Stability Board with recommending reforms to Libor, Euribor, and other interest rate benchmarks. Duffie’s recent books include How Big Banks Fail (Princeton University Press, 2010), Measuring Corporate Default Risk (Oxford University Press, 2011), and Dark Markets (Princeton University Press, 2012). Darrell Duffie’s research interests include over-the-counter markets, banking, financial stability, credit risk, valuation and hedging of derivative securities, financial market infrastructure, the term structure of interest rates, financial innovation, security design, and market design.
Title
Cited By
Year
Dynamic asset pricing theory
4835
2010
Transform analysis and asset pricing for affine jump‐diffusions
3545
2000
Modeling term structures of defaultable bonds
3537
1999
A yield‐factor model of interest rates
2937
1996
An overview of value at risk
1808
1997
Credit risk: pricing, measurement, and management
1783
2012
Term structures of credit spreads with incomplete accounting information
1575
2001
Asset pricing with heterogeneous consumers
1395
1996
Stochastic differential utility
1230
1992
Simulated moments estimation of Markov models of asset prices
1156
1990
Over‐the‐counter markets
1150
2005
Multi-period corporate default prediction with stochastic covariates
1121
2007
Affine processes and applications in finance
1089
2003
An econometric model of the term structure of interest‐rate swap yields
1056
1997
Corporate incentives for hedging and hedge accounting
923
1995
Credit swap valuation
885
1999
A liquidity‐based model of security design
840
1999
Risk and valuation of collateralized debt obligations
804
2001
Presidential address: Asset price dynamics with slow‐moving capital
772
2010
Security markets: Stochastic models
736
1988
“We are in a world in which a fringe set of investors, possibly a large number of them, really like to cause havoc for hedge funds. Especially those that are shorting firms.”
- Brokerages Limit Trading on GameStop Stock, Sparking Outcry and Protest