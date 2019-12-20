Dr. Hoyt is the executive director of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). In this role, Dr. Hoyt oversees nationally and internationally recognized educational and quality programs, including education and training for surgeons and surgery residents, and quality improvement programs including the Committee on Trauma, Commission on Cancer, National Surgical Quality Improvement Program, National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers and Bariatric Surgery Center Network. Dr. Hoyt is the former Medical Director of ACS’s Trauma Programs and prior to this appointment, he served as executive vice-dean of the University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine; chairman of the Department of Surgery; and the John E. Connolly Professor of Surgery at the University of California, Irvine. An international lecturer, Dr. Hoyt is the author of over 480 book chapters, journal articles, and abstracts.