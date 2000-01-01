David Deacon, PhD

Loughborough University

Professor of Communication and Media Analysis

Expertise: CommunicationJournalismPublic RelationsMedia History

David has written widely on theoretical and methodological issues relating to Communication and Media studies, conducted several major studies into journalism and public relations, had a central role in all of the media election investigations conducted by the Loughborough Communication Research Centre since 1992, and argued the need for historical perspective in analysing the dynamics of media production and consumption.

You don’t have to deny the growing political significance of social media to accept that the mainstream media continue to play a vital role in informing and priming public opinion during elections. Moreover, both worlds are deeply connected.

