MS Certified Specialist David Duncan, M.D., is director of Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center's Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Center. The MS Center’s integrated and multidisciplinary clinical team, part of Hackensack Meridian’s Neuroscience Institute, provides patients with comprehensive care to improve symptoms, optimizing their ability to function in their professional and personal lives, reduce pain and improve quality of life. Dr. Duncan has been providing MS patients with evidence-based, compassionate care for over 20 years. He completed his Neurology training at the University of Kentucky where he was awarded an honorary scholarship to the Max Planck Institute for Neurological Research in Cologne, Germany. He then completed a Functional Neuro-Imaging/Nuclear Medicine fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania. After beginning his career at the NYU Langone Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center in New York, he led the premier CareMount Medical MS specialty practice (formerly Mount Kisco Medical Group) in New York, and was most recently treating patients at Holy Name Medical Center’s MS Center in Teaneck, NJ. The center’s specialists provide a wide variety of services and treatments, such as physical, occupational, swallowing and speech therapies as well as addressing other problems frequently associated with MS including headaches, sleep disorders, vision problems, bladder and bowel issues, sexual problems, spasticity, pain, psychological well-being, and more.