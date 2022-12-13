David Garcia, PhD

David Garcia, PhD

University of Oregon

Assistant Professor, Biology

Expertise: PrionsCellular Biology

David Garcia and researchers in his lab examine the molecular activities of abnormal, or prion, proteins, and epigenetic traits that influence how a cell responds to stress and new environments, which has major impacts on its evolutionary success, and its ability to transform into diseased states. In 2022, he received an NIH Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford after earning his PhD at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He joined the UO faculty in 2018.

No Clipping

Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.0806