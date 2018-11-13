David Gordon, PhD

Professor David Gordon is a global specialist on how deprivation is measured. His metrics have been adopted by the EU and used in target-setting to reduce poverty across Europe and in other parts of the world including Africa. Internationally he has worked with the WHO and UNICEF. He has produced reports on issues such as the child-friendliness of governments across Africa, the levels of poverty outside of cities, malnutrition in India, health inequalities in Hong Kong and ending the Poor Law in Guernsey. He is currently exploring the links between climate change and poverty. Professor Gordon has written and edited more than 200 books, papers and reports on issues of poverty and social justice. He was a member of the UN Expert Group on Poverty Statistics (Rio Group) and contributed to its Compendium of Best Practice in Poverty Measurement. He advises both the United Nations Department for Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) and the Commonwealth Secretariat on poverty and hunger issues amongst young people.

The multi-dimensional analysis of social exclusion

1185

2007

The Poverty and Social Exclusion in Britain

1010

1999

The widening gap: health inequalities and policy in Britain

617

1999

Child poverty in the developing world

554

2003

Beyond Criminology: Taking Harm Seriously

525

2004

Measuring socio-economic position for epidemiological studies in low-and middle-income countries: a methods of measurement in epidemiology paper

507

2012

Poverty, child undernutrition and morbidity: new evidence from India

500

2005

Poverty and social exclusion in Britain: The millennium survey

458

2006

Breadline Britain in the 1990s

398

2018

Poverty, wealth and place in Britain, 1968 to 2005

346

2007

Pobreza: Un glosario internacional

308

2010

Patterns and distribution of tobacco consumption in India: Authors' reply

282

2004

Patterns and distribution of tobacco consumption in India: cross sectional multilevel evidence from the 1998-9 national family health survey

281

2004

Breadline Europe: The measurement of poverty

269

2000

The international glossary on poverty

262

1999

The concept and measurement of poverty

259

2006

The mortality divide in India: the differential contributions of gender, caste, and standard of living across the life course

215

2006

Indicators of poverty & hunger

201

2005

Census based deprivation indices: their weighting and validation.

198

1995

Measuring material deprivation in the EU: Indicators for the whole population and child-specific indicators

191

2012

