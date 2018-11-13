Professor David Gordon is a global specialist on how deprivation is measured. His metrics have been adopted by the EU and used in target-setting to reduce poverty across Europe and in other parts of the world including Africa. Internationally he has worked with the WHO and UNICEF. He has produced reports on issues such as the child-friendliness of governments across Africa, the levels of poverty outside of cities, malnutrition in India, health inequalities in Hong Kong and ending the Poor Law in Guernsey. He is currently exploring the links between climate change and poverty. Professor Gordon has written and edited more than 200 books, papers and reports on issues of poverty and social justice. He was a member of the UN Expert Group on Poverty Statistics (Rio Group) and contributed to its Compendium of Best Practice in Poverty Measurement. He advises both the United Nations Department for Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) and the Commonwealth Secretariat on poverty and hunger issues amongst young people.
Title
Cited By
Year
The multi-dimensional analysis of social exclusion
1185
2007
The Poverty and Social Exclusion in Britain
1010
1999
The widening gap: health inequalities and policy in Britain
617
1999
Child poverty in the developing world
554
2003
Beyond Criminology: Taking Harm Seriously
525
2004
Measuring socio-economic position for epidemiological studies in low-and middle-income countries: a methods of measurement in epidemiology paper
507
2012
Poverty, child undernutrition and morbidity: new evidence from India
500
2005
Poverty and social exclusion in Britain: The millennium survey
458
2006
Breadline Britain in the 1990s
398
2018
Poverty, wealth and place in Britain, 1968 to 2005
346
2007
Pobreza: Un glosario internacional
308
2010
Patterns and distribution of tobacco consumption in India: Authors' reply
282
2004
Patterns and distribution of tobacco consumption in India: cross sectional multilevel evidence from the 1998-9 national family health survey
281
2004
Breadline Europe: The measurement of poverty
269
2000
The international glossary on poverty
262
1999
The concept and measurement of poverty
259
2006
The mortality divide in India: the differential contributions of gender, caste, and standard of living across the life course
215
2006
Indicators of poverty & hunger
201
2005
Census based deprivation indices: their weighting and validation.
198
1995
Measuring material deprivation in the EU: Indicators for the whole population and child-specific indicators
191
2012