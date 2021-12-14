|
Adolescent brain maturation and smoking: What we know and where we’re headed
|
128
|
2014
|
Dynamic reconfiguration of functional brain networks during working memory training
|
56
|
2020
|
A within‐family examination of interparental conflict, cognitive appraisals, and adolescent mood and well‐being
|
44
|
2019
|
Multimodal network dynamics underpinning working memory
|
41
|
2020
|
Evaluation of confound regression strategies for the mitigation of micromovement artifact in studies of dynamic resting-state functional connectivity and multilayer network …
|
41
|
2019
|
The within-person association between alcohol use and sleep duration and quality in situ: An experience sampling study
|
37
|
2016
|
Ecological momentary assessment of affect and craving in patients in treatment for prescription opioid dependence
|
35
|
2016
|
Daily sleep quality affects drug craving, partially through indirect associations with positive affect, in patients in treatment for nonmedical use of prescription drugs
|
34
|
2017
|
Hunters, busybodies and the knowledge network building associated with deprivation curiosity
|
33
|
2020
|
Repetitive negative thinking in daily life and functional connectivity among default mode, fronto-parietal, and salience networks
|
31
|
2019
|
Within‐Person Variability in Curiosity During Daily Life and Associations with Well‐Being
|
28
|
2019
|
Adolescent Emotion Network Dynamics in Daily Life and Implications for Depression
|
27
|
2018
|
Socioemotional Dynamics of Emotion Regulation and Depressive Symptoms: A Person-Specific Network Approach
|
26
|
2018
|
Effective learning is accompanied by high-dimensional and efficient representations of neural activity
|
22
|
2019
|
Digital phenotyping for psychiatry: Accommodating data and theory with network science methodologies
|
21
|
2019
|
Age‐Varying Associations Between Cigarette Smoking, Sensation Seeking, and Impulse Control Through Adolescence and Young Adulthood
|
21
|
2018
|
Within-person variability in sensation-seeking during daily life: Positive associations with alcohol use and self-defined risky behaviors.
|
17
|
2020
|
Network neuroscience: a framework for developing biomarkers in psychiatry
|
13
|
2018
|
Implications of family cohesion and conflict for adolescent mood and well‐being: Examining within‐and between‐family processes on a daily timescale
|
12
|
2020
|
Harnessing networks and machine learning in neuropsychiatric care
|
12
|
2019